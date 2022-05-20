Nadine Dorries admitted she shares her Netflix account and it’s peak Dorries – 9 favourite takedowns

News

There was no end of memorable moments from culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ appearance before MPs on Thursday.

There was the moment when she was so confidently incorrect about public support for Channel 4 that it became the new dictionary definition.

But perhaps even better (worse) was the moment she happily told MPs how she shares her Netflix account with four other people in different parts of the country.

“There are four other people who can use my Netflix account in different parts of the country…am I not supposed to do that?” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries admits breaking Netflix’s terms and conditions.@NadineDorries | @julianknight15 pic.twitter.com/C5cCgWkSP7 — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) May 19, 2022

Just to clarify, the Netflix terms and conditions say your account is for “personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

Maybe Dorries will claim parliamentary privilege.

The person next to her who appears to be informing Dorries of her unfortunate error is the culture department’s permanent secretary, Sarah Healey. No doubt we’ll soon be told the culture secretary ‘misspoke’.

And here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

Members of this Government have a very relaxed attitude to general law breaking. https://t.co/Mv2gHiBbYE — RS Archer (@archer_rs) May 19, 2022

2.

They've put an idiot in charge of the family silver. And she's cleaning it in the microwave on its highest setting.https://t.co/GLReNBGRAx — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 20, 2022

3.

It was one of the examples of theft I used to use in schools when talking to children about crime. @NadineDorries fesses up. https://t.co/g1vwPIXARW — Frances Crook (@francescrook) May 19, 2022

4.

If Nadine Dorries thinks it’s ok to share her Netflix password with others, I wonder what other cost of living savings we can expect from a Government Minister tomorrow? How to splice your electric cable or divert gas from the main? I quiver with anticipation 😳 — Jorrylad (@jorrylad) May 19, 2022

5.

Reckon she will one day simply climb into the bath with the toaster to warm the water up https://t.co/wOASvGmpyT — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 19, 2022

6.

If you look closely at her left ear, you can see the other side of the room through her right ear. https://t.co/4qDlQDWKI2 — getnorthern – “a discrace to Britain” – “shitbag” (@getnorthern) May 19, 2022

7.

Not knowing that Ch4 isn't funded from public money. Not knowing that Ch5 has always been privately owned. Not realising that sharing her Netflix account outside her own household is against their Ts&Cs. Nadine Dorries isn't even vaguely across the basics of her brief — Ben Cadwallader (@caddymation) May 19, 2022

8.

Nadine Dorries has admitted sharing her Netflix password with other people, and she’s worried about Channel 4 competing with them. The fuck is she on? — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) May 19, 2022

9.

Every detail is amazinghttps://t.co/7jStsRtkU0 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 19, 2022

In three words.

