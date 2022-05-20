News

Dominic Raab was so excited he knew the cost of petrol you’ll be cringing into next week

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2022

Never let it be said that Dominic Raab doesn’t live in the real world. Or, more accurately, that he doesn’t know the price of a litre of petrol.

We say this because BBC presenter Charlie Stayt asked him about it on BBC Breakfast today.

If it was an attempt at a ‘how much is a pint of milk?’ style gotcha then it didn’t work. Except Raab was so desperately excited that he knew the answer – and keen to point it out – that it spoke volumes of a different kind.

Someone get a gold star for the deputy prime minister!

Opinion was naturally divided about who had come on top. For every person saying this …

… there was someone saying this.

That grin, though. Look forward to what Stayt has to ask him next time he comes on.

Source @HUncaring