Dominic Raab was so excited he knew the cost of petrol you’ll be cringing into next week

Never let it be said that Dominic Raab doesn’t live in the real world. Or, more accurately, that he doesn’t know the price of a litre of petrol.

We say this because BBC presenter Charlie Stayt asked him about it on BBC Breakfast today.

If it was an attempt at a ‘how much is a pint of milk?’ style gotcha then it didn’t work. Except Raab was so desperately excited that he knew the answer – and keen to point it out – that it spoke volumes of a different kind.

Charlie Stayt eye rolling Dominic Raab for an entire Nation. pic.twitter.com/Cqzis4czl7 — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) May 20, 2022

Someone get a gold star for the deputy prime minister!

Opinion was naturally divided about who had come on top. For every person saying this …

Raab getting testy with Charlie Stayt. How in touch are you? Er, he’s interviewing you Raab. Interview should have gone on longer as Raab is easily wound up. The fact Raab is Justice Secretary and Deputy PM tells you how dreadful this govt is. #bbcbreakfast#JohnsonOut116 — Hugh Edwards (@HughEdw31897368) May 20, 2022

… there was someone saying this.

Raab turned the tables on Stayt brilliantly there and had him squirming, reluctant to concede Raab’s price was accurate which Raab picked up on and pressed him for the answer. — Vladimir Putin (parody) (@VladPutin1) May 20, 2022

That grin, though. Look forward to what Stayt has to ask him next time he comes on.

