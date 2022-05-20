27 times this spoof customer care account hilariously trolled people complaining on Twitter

Twitter

The rather fabulous spoof customer care account @customercaring brilliantly trolls people who complain on Twitter.

And not only is it a very funny read, it’ll also make you think twice before airing your grievances on the social media hellsite.

You can follow @customercaring on Twitter here but before you do that, enjoy these 27 instances of its very finest work.

Hi @ncustisTheSun. We are so sorry the flight left on time. Next time let us know what time you'd like to fly and we'll charter a flight. pic.twitter.com/RRw1dvOIMa — Customer Care (@customercaring) March 9, 2017

Hi @sharon4338. We’ll let police know that despite a serious incident they’ll need to step aside so you can pick up your quiche and sausage rolls… pic.twitter.com/t4s3IMTe0G — Customer Care (@customercaring) February 20, 2022

So sorry @xhonor. Posh words can be confusing. To say sorry we’d like to offer you a bottle of prosseco (fizzy white wine), some roses (flowers that grow in the ground) and a box of celebrations (chocolates not a party). pic.twitter.com/GyYfQLRusd — Customer Care (@customercaring) March 1, 2018

We're so sorry @Guide2Scotland. We've sacked the manager. She said "But they're grown in the ground." That excuse won't wash with us… pic.twitter.com/iLwlXVMytS — Customer Care (@customercaring) October 12, 2017

18 minutes @CatofSnorbens?!?! We are so sorry. We’ve contacted the Red Cross who will dispatch a care package via helicopter.

Bob Geldof has offered to do a gig to raise funds as well. Hang in there! pic.twitter.com/lnDuC04kaw — Customer Care (@customercaring) October 3, 2020

This is very serious @Ihsan62051071. We have a zero tolerance policy for whistling, smiling or any kind of enjoyment whilst customer facing. We have sacked Phil and informed the police. pic.twitter.com/B0ZPfJLJtP — Customer Care (@customercaring) September 4, 2019

Hi @Emsmccarroll. So sorry about this. Whatever you do, DO NOT OPEN THE PACKET! Out of date shortbread is extremely dangerous. Get the family out the house and a safe distance away.

Our biscuit disposal team are en route. pic.twitter.com/Q7fqDqCh0Y — Customer Care (@customercaring) December 31, 2021

Hi @JimRichardsGB. It’s one of the reasons we keep it up, to ensure we don’t get t**ts like you in store.

Please can you remove the English flag from your profile. You’re a disgrace to it. pic.twitter.com/yrDQTm4maF — Customer Care (@customercaring) July 24, 2018

Hi @CGazetteLee. We are so sorry you ordered an egg mayo salad and received an egg mayo salad. We have no idea how this could have happened. pic.twitter.com/7BJ7bGaaCp — Customer Care (@customercaring) March 7, 2017

