‘What is the pettiest reason you can’t date someone?’ – 23 trivial (and very funny) dealbreakers

Life

People have been sharing the very petty reasons they had for not dating someone and a very funny (and occasionally entirely relatable) read it is too.

It all started after Redditor RAMORAMORA asked this.

“What is the pettiest reason you can’t date someone?”

And we’ve read all the replies – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to and here are our 23 favourites.

1.

‘My boss’s daughter’s ex bf broke up with her because they had a Dyson and he said he wouldn’t be able to keep up with her extravagant lifestyle.’

dh4645

‘This is the most George Costanza thing I’ve ever heard.’

El_Dud3r1n0

‘I can’t do it Jerry! Today it’s a Dyson but who know what it could be tomorrow. Trips to Monaco. Rolls Royces. I can’t do it Jerry!’

Crambulance

2.

‘She had the same name as my mom.’

waqasnaseem07

3.

‘She ate pizza with her hands.No, not like you think. She would scoop up the toppings in a messy pile and like a animal, claw them up and eat them then rip the bread and eat it.We were at a fancy italian place and I got horrified.’

Breadrozt

‘Did she walk round in a little circle before sitting down?’

Flabadyflue

4.

‘She insisted on hanging out at home. She lived with like 6 people, and they always had friends over. I felt like a bf extra on Friends or Seinfeld.’

NewEnglandRoastBeef

5.

‘His last name was Fister.’

Dee70000

6.

‘I had a guy break up with me in high school because God told him to… I was like uh okay guess I can’t argue with that one.’

GreatPancakee

7.

‘He ate with closed fists around his utensils like a toddler and his face right up to his food like someone was going to steal it.’

Firejen

8.

‘I broke up with a pretty hot girl when I was younger because she didn’t swing her arms when she walked. It just looked weird and reminded me of a gorilla. Really stupid reason I know, but it just looked so stupid and I couldn’t overcome it.’

Macklemonster

9.

‘Only went on one date but he named his cat Creamy, and the way he said it grossed me out.’

GoBanana42

10.

‘Live, laugh, love style home decor.’

XenophonOnTheLawn

11.

‘I didn’t like the way she ate a grilled cheese sandwich. There were more reasons, but this was the deal breaker.’

Sammyf977

12.

‘Wasn’t my pettiness, but a girl I went on a few dates with wouldn’t date me because she wanted to be the “artistic” one in the relationship and she was worried that me being a musician would spoil that for her.’

theronaldchase