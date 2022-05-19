This restaurant’s ‘no TikTok videos’ rule really isn’t messing around

Pics

How serious is this restaurant’s ban on using mobile phones? Well, to be strictly accurate it’s a very specific use of mobile phones but anyway, stick with us.

Answer – it’s very serious indeed.



We love it when people tell it to us straight.

‘Hahaha let’s hope all places do it!’

Awellknownstick “We ran out of fucks to give, try us” like their style man.’

Sevv2102 ‘Anyone else see the video?’

Squagdoo ‘It was a trend for a while. People that the phone passed by would be surprised, wave, smile, and all the comments are like “omg wholesome.” Of course we never saw the upset patrons who didn’t wish to be recorded, since those videos were deleted from the owner’s camera roll.’

JacksonCM

We’re with this person.

‘I wanna go to that place.’

Utertoq

