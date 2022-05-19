This Polish phonetic map of south-east England from the Cold War is fascinating stuff

Pics

Latest in a (very) occasional series, map of the week is surely this, a Polish phonetic map of south-east England from the 1950s and a fascinating read it is too.

Loving this 1950s Soviet Polish map of the southeast and the place names spelled phonetically in a south London accent pic.twitter.com/9lwdj8oeVL — Mrs C (@CogitoErgo15) May 16, 2022

Here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to see.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

every time this comes up i see another one that delights me. 'saufend-on-sji' is still the best though https://t.co/ArvmosbHCB — Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) May 17, 2022

Outraged of Tanbrydż-Łelz — dave saul (@dave_saul1) May 16, 2022

Chelmsfed! Saufend! And best of all – Istbon! (my father-in-law was always lamenting the coming of parking meters to Istbon!)

(via @DamianCummings ) https://t.co/FCPDBbJFIm — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) May 17, 2022

Nice any advance on the eight consecutive consonants in Fynczynfild (Finchingfield)? — Robert Emery (@robertemeryx) May 16, 2022

I grew up in Pedek Lud… 😁⬇️ https://t.co/gSrkiB9AAg — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) May 17, 2022

Cor blimey govner let’s head dan from launden to fouksten for a beano — Geoff Wilkinson (@GeoffWilkinson) May 16, 2022

A wonderful demonstration of cartology and dialectology.

I have lost hours reading through this and saying each place aloud. Saufend-on-Sji, Koulczyste, Hejstynz, and Byszeps-Stofed are particular favourites. https://t.co/tp9dM2FvH6 — Jordan Welsh (@jordan_welshy) May 17, 2022

Many happy childhood memories at Klekton, at one of the many small person internment camps — Jet Set Willy ✌ (@DairyContrary73) May 17, 2022

Both scary and hilarious, mind you I'd like to see them try and invade Hejstynz, they'd get their ass kicked all the way to Saufend-On-Sji https://t.co/lGzZfxU2ud — David Tyler (@DavidTylerPozz) May 16, 2022

There’s lots more where this came from.

If you like geeky stuff like this: https://t.co/qDWikAhhxI — Mrs C (@CogitoErgo15) May 16, 2022

And if you fancy your own copy …

Looks like the good ol' Polish military 1:1M from 1957 is doing the rounds again! The whole map is available to view or buy (reprint) from The Red Atlas: https://t.co/azDHV8Rk4k https://t.co/a1p31MDIh1 — Alexander J Kent (@cartohype) May 18, 2022

Source Twitter @CogitoErgo15