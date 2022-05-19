This Polish phonetic map of south-east England from the Cold War is fascinating stuff
Latest in a (very) occasional series, map of the week is surely this, a Polish phonetic map of south-east England from the 1950s and a fascinating read it is too.
Loving this 1950s Soviet Polish map of the southeast and the place names spelled phonetically in a south London accent pic.twitter.com/9lwdj8oeVL
— Mrs C (@CogitoErgo15) May 16, 2022
Here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to see.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
every time this comes up i see another one that delights me. 'saufend-on-sji' is still the best though https://t.co/ArvmosbHCB
— Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) May 17, 2022
Outraged of Tanbrydż-Łelz
— dave saul (@dave_saul1) May 16, 2022
Chelmsfed! Saufend! And best of all – Istbon! (my father-in-law was always lamenting the coming of parking meters to Istbon!)
(via @DamianCummings ) https://t.co/FCPDBbJFIm
— Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) May 17, 2022
Nice any advance on the eight consecutive consonants in Fynczynfild (Finchingfield)?
— Robert Emery (@robertemeryx) May 16, 2022
I grew up in Pedek Lud… 😁⬇️ https://t.co/gSrkiB9AAg
— Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) May 17, 2022
Cor blimey govner let’s head dan from launden to fouksten for a beano
— Geoff Wilkinson (@GeoffWilkinson) May 16, 2022
A wonderful demonstration of cartology and dialectology.
I have lost hours reading through this and saying each place aloud. Saufend-on-Sji, Koulczyste, Hejstynz, and Byszeps-Stofed are particular favourites. https://t.co/tp9dM2FvH6
— Jordan Welsh (@jordan_welshy) May 17, 2022
Many happy childhood memories at Klekton, at one of the many small person internment camps
— Jet Set Willy ✌ (@DairyContrary73) May 17, 2022
Both scary and hilarious, mind you I'd like to see them try and invade Hejstynz, they'd get their ass kicked all the way to Saufend-On-Sji https://t.co/lGzZfxU2ud
— David Tyler (@DavidTylerPozz) May 16, 2022
There’s lots more where this came from.
If you like geeky stuff like this: https://t.co/qDWikAhhxI
— Mrs C (@CogitoErgo15) May 16, 2022
And if you fancy your own copy …
Looks like the good ol' Polish military 1:1M from 1957 is doing the rounds again! The whole map is available to view or buy (reprint) from The Red Atlas: https://t.co/azDHV8Rk4k https://t.co/a1p31MDIh1
— Alexander J Kent (@cartohype) May 18, 2022
Source Twitter @CogitoErgo15