Pics

This Polish phonetic map of south-east England from the Cold War is fascinating stuff

Poke Staff. Updated May 19th, 2022

Latest in a (very) occasional series, map of the week is surely this, a Polish phonetic map of south-east England from the 1950s and a fascinating read it is too.

Here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to see.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

There’s lots more where this came from.

And if you fancy your own copy …

Source Twitter @CogitoErgo15