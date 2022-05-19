This ‘bionic reading’ way of helping you absorb words faster is a fascinating read (however long you take)

Life

We have to confess we weren’t familiar with the concept of ‘bionic reading’ before and this side-by-side comparison which has just gone viral on Reddit is a very handy introduction.

Bionic Reading – Using font weights to increase reading speed,’ said Redditor HelloConor who shared it.

You can find out more about it here. Here’s just a little bit of what they have to say.

Bionic Reading revises texts so that the most concise parts of words are highlighted. This guides the eye over the text and the brain remembers previously learned words more quickly. Bionic Reading aims to play a supporting role in the absorption of volume text. We see technological progress as an opportunity for all those who want to increase the pleasure of reading in a noisy and hectic world in a focused way and without distraction.

And here’s a flavour of what people were saying about it on Reddit.

‘Well, I’ll be damned. It works. ‘PS I read the right one first.’

DoktorThodt ‘My ADD brain just had an orgasm while reading that. So satisfying.’

zuzg ‘I read the whole thing without having to restart, that’s miraculous for me.’

RealPleh ‘Goes with the same principle as: ‘I cnduo’t bvleiee taht I culod aulaclty uesdtannrd waht I was rdnaieg. Unisg the icndeblire pweor of the hmuan mnid, aocdcrnig to rseecrah at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it dseno’t mttaer in waht oderr the lterets in a wrod are, the olny irpoamtnt tihng is taht the frsit and lsat ltteer be in the rhgit pclae. ‘The rset can be a taotl mses and you can sitll raed it whoutit a pboerlm. Tihs is bucseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey ltteer by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe. Aaznmig, huh? Yaeh and I awlyas tghhuot slelinpg was ipmorantt!’

thogle3

