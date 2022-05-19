The payoff to this tale of excruciating family embarrassment is an all-time classic

Life

We’ve all had moments when our parents or other family members have found something of ours that we really wish we hadn’t.

But we’ve never had a moment of family embarrassment quite so excruciating – or with so many twists and turns – as this one.

It’s a woman who put in an emergency call after she left something particular intimate in clear sight and, well, this is how it panned out.

Ooof.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook