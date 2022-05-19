The brutal takedown of this unfair 1-star review takes a hilariously unexpected turn

Life

We’ve featured a fair few stories on these pages of outrageously unfair 1-star reviews being publicly called out by a person or business, and very entertaining they are too.

But not many of them feature quite such a devastating twist as this one. It’s a motor repair business given a 1-star review by this customer who accused them of not showing up.

And this happened, as shared by Redditor HollowNaught who said: ‘1 star wife.’

Mega oof.

‘He practiced and prepared his whole life for this.’ ‘And damn did he deliver.’

Memegamer3_Animated ‘Damn, looks like she got fucked after all.’

PieMastaSam ‘lol I looked the business up and lots of people left 5 star reviews based on this screenshot.’

TimeToMakeWoofles

In short …

‘Oooft, critical hit.’

insane1666

Source Reddit u/HollowNaught