The brutal takedown of this unfair 1-star review takes a hilariously unexpected turn
We’ve featured a fair few stories on these pages of outrageously unfair 1-star reviews being publicly called out by a person or business, and very entertaining they are too.
But not many of them feature quite such a devastating twist as this one. It’s a motor repair business given a 1-star review by this customer who accused them of not showing up.
And this happened, as shared by Redditor HollowNaught who said: ‘1 star wife.’
Mega oof.
‘He practiced and prepared his whole life for this.’
‘And damn did he deliver.’
Memegamer3_Animated
‘Damn, looks like she got fucked after all.’
PieMastaSam
‘lol I looked the business up and lots of people left 5 star reviews based on this screenshot.’
TimeToMakeWoofles
In short …
‘Oooft, critical hit.’
insane1666
Source Reddit u/HollowNaught