News

George Bush just condemned the ‘brutal invasion of Iraq’ and it’s the ultimate Freudian slip – 13 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated May 19th, 2022

Former US president George W Bush made so many gaffes back in the day that they became known as ‘Bushisms’.

But in his eight years in the Oval Office, he never made one quite as hilarious or dramatic as this one. Until now.

It’s the former president speaking about Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine and, well, this happened (skip to 17 seconds in if you can’t wait that long).

Extraordinary scenes.

And it’s all pretty much anyone is talking about at the moment – here are our favourite 13 things people said about it.

In two words.

Source Twitter @michaeldamianw