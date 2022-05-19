George Bush just condemned the ‘brutal invasion of Iraq’ and it’s the ultimate Freudian slip – 13 favourite responses

News

Former US president George W Bush made so many gaffes back in the day that they became known as ‘Bushisms’.

But in his eight years in the Oval Office, he never made one quite as hilarious or dramatic as this one. Until now.

It’s the former president speaking about Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine and, well, this happened (skip to 17 seconds in if you can’t wait that long).

Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine. He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022

Extraordinary scenes.

And it’s all pretty much anyone is talking about at the moment – here are our favourite 13 things people said about it.

1.

This is the single best thing that has ever happened. There has never been a better thing than this. https://t.co/bYkZmsDgcm — Caitlin Johnstone ⏳ (@caitoz) May 19, 2022

2.

Sigmund Freud's skeleton just sat up and started shooting blood out of its eyes https://t.co/8IEmKElKa7 — John Ray (@johnlray) May 19, 2022

3.

This isn’t a Freudian Slip it’s a Freudian Slip And Fall Through Several Floors Onto Giant Metal Spikes https://t.co/gomKV0t2NE — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 19, 2022

4.

I’ve never seen a top US political figure speak so clearly and truthfully about the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He has my vote. https://t.co/nlobJLZXJh — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 19, 2022

5.

I need like a hundred witnesses to verify this isn't a deepfake or something because this can't possibly real. Life can't be this on-the-nose https://t.co/AOxFfbFL3f — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) May 19, 2022

6.

This captures the absurdity and deceit of our current discourse so completely and fully that it's hard to believe it actually happened. It's so rare for perfection this pure to materialize. The universe is speaking loudly here. Appreciate what it just provided: https://t.co/bWxQ8SEvC3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 19, 2022

7.

George W. Bush didn't do a Freudian slip.

He did a Freudian Confession. https://t.co/snIwFI0fA2 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 19, 2022

8.

The matrix has a sense of humor https://t.co/7ma3pjXKWa — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 19, 2022

9.

This is so bad that everyone should have the day off tomorrow https://t.co/WApXe08LCx — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) May 19, 2022

10.

*curb your enthusiasm theme plays* pic.twitter.com/ghJHx1efxg — Casey Ho (@CaseyHo) May 19, 2022

11.

When he’s made to testify against himself… pic.twitter.com/DvkRIRWCgE — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) May 19, 2022

12.

For the first time ever, George Bush is right: George Bush did in fact launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. https://t.co/tfssdRmlkB — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) May 19, 2022

13.

It’s not a mistake. His conscience knows what he did. The Dead hear. https://t.co/YcoCTlXCV3 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 19, 2022

In two words.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @michaeldamianw