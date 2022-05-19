Comeback of the day

Latest in an occasional – almost daily, you might say – series, comes this effort shared by beerbellybegone who said: ‘That’s just crazy talk.’

Boom.

‘As an atheist I’m never completely convinced. I remain open to new evidence. Begging the question.’

epanek

‘To prove that god doesn’t exist you have to search every single inch of the universe, examine every single planet, every single particle, every single wavelength.

‘To prove that god exists you need just that : a single thing that proves its existence. One single empirical piece of evidence.

‘The burden of proof lies on the religious, not the atheist.’

brique_

‘When I found out that adults lied to me about Santa Claus to change my behavior it was the beginning of the end.’

WanderingFlumph