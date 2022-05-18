Celebrity

This Harry Styles interview went viral because his accent’s going in anything but One Direction

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2022

You might remember a little while ago Liam Payne went viral with this moment from an Oscars after party which got people talking because of his bizarre accent.

And now his erstwhile One Direction bandmate Harry Styles has done something similar. We mention this after Apple TV released this clip from Styles’ interview with Zane Lowe and, well, best have a listen for yourself.

Just in case you were wondering, Styles was – Google, Google – born in Worcestershire before moving to Cheshire at a young age. And Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @zanelowe