This Harry Styles interview went viral because his accent’s going in anything but One Direction

You might remember a little while ago Liam Payne went viral with this moment from an Oscars after party which got people talking because of his bizarre accent.

'I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.' 'I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.'@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022

And now his erstwhile One Direction bandmate Harry Styles has done something similar. We mention this after Apple TV released this clip from Styles’ interview with Zane Lowe and, well, best have a listen for yourself.

What is going on with One Direction band members and their accents https://t.co/PkEM74krKR — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 17, 2022

Just in case you were wondering, Styles was – Google, Google – born in Worcestershire before moving to Cheshire at a young age. And Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

WE CAN'T LOCK ON TO THE ACCENT, SIR, HE'S USING A SCRAMBLER. https://t.co/iHGeGOCcVA — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) May 17, 2022

He inadvertently caught Zane’s accent and had no option but to carry it on throughout the interview — Alex 🏳️‍🌈🦒 (@AlexWJSimpson) May 17, 2022

Niall Horan is going to have a scouse accent next https://t.co/PkEM74krKR — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 17, 2022

Flips between American, English, and Australian with each new sentance — Bea O’Problem (@damu1978) May 17, 2022

normal people don't get harry's accent because he speaks at a celestial frequency only comprehensible by angels and god https://t.co/OSjFsej9Ub — alaska (@perhcps) May 17, 2022

People piping up saying accents change all the time are driving me mad like I’m not going to start pronouncing grass as GRARSE just cause I live in London now instead of the north — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 17, 2022

Source Twitter @zanelowe