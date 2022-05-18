Pics

Someone’s selling eggs next to that Thatcher statue and everyone made the same yolk

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2022

You’ll have seen by now that new statue of Margaret Thatcher in Grantham which was pelted with eggs just hours after being put in place.

Now the effigy has gone viral again after someone was spotted next to the statue selling eggs for £10 a go. And it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it, after the picture was shared by @sports_badger over on Twitter.

It turned out the person was Oli Dugmore, the head of news and poolitics over at JOE.

And it prompted lots of people to make the same yolk, and it was truly egg-cellent.

And also this.

To conclude …

Source @sports_badger