Someone’s selling eggs next to that Thatcher statue and everyone made the same yolk

You’ll have seen by now that new statue of Margaret Thatcher in Grantham which was pelted with eggs just hours after being put in place.

Now the effigy has gone viral again after someone was spotted next to the statue selling eggs for £10 a go. And it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it, after the picture was shared by @sports_badger over on Twitter.

There is a bloke selling eggs next to the Thatcher statue #Grantham pic.twitter.com/ADAizuXD5x — Badger Em 🏳️‍🌈 (@sports_badger) May 17, 2022

It turned out the person was Oli Dugmore, the head of news and poolitics over at JOE.

In Grantham. Come say hi. pic.twitter.com/P9DfJWWNeq — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) May 17, 2022

And it prompted lots of people to make the same yolk, and it was truly egg-cellent.

She always said she was a supporter of small businesses. https://t.co/A0gCLL2nHy — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 17, 2022

this is the entrepreneurial spirit she would have wanted https://t.co/eMRc8v5waD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 17, 2022

He's selling the eggs at a 5454.54% markup. She would have loved this. 😢 https://t.co/qnlbiblJaN pic.twitter.com/Z0Y3VECgfZ — fooly (@mashcore4mums) May 17, 2022

Even in death she is inspiring an entrepreneurial spirit in Britain. https://t.co/sXNxNVF4ef — Luke Dyks 🇺🇦 (@LukeDyks) May 17, 2022

Thatcherism at play right there👏👏 https://t.co/maWp0KLXOW — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) May 17, 2022

And also this.

I not only respect the hustle but also his 90s Full House aesthetic. https://t.co/e87H0AUEGi — Dr. Omega 🦞 (@TheOmegaGeek) May 17, 2022

To conclude …

Source @sports_badger