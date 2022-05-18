Politics

Michael Fabricant doubled down on his tweet about the rape arrest MP and there are no words

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2022

Michael Fabricant – we know, we know – plunged new depths today with a tweet about the Tory MP accused of rape ahead of today’s Prime Ministers Questions in the House of Commons.

Fabricant said on Twitter that the Commons benches would be packed by MPs keen to show they were not the unnamed politician arrested by the Met (and ordered to stay away from parliament).

The tweet drew almost universal condemnation and disbelief from all quarters, including Labour MP Chris Bryant and others.

Except Fabricant wasn’t having any of it, and rather than deleting and apologising, that sort of thing, he doubled down instead.

Except …

Last (NSFW) word to @mrnickharvey.

Source Twitter @Mike_Fabricant