News

Liz Truss took aim at Kay Burley’s question and blew her own face off

John Plunkett. Updated May 18th, 2022

You know you’re in trouble when Liz Truss feels the need to spring – well, shuffle – to your defence.

We say this after the defence secretary felt compelled to speak up for safeguarding minister Helen Maclean – you remember, the one who told people struggling with bills to work more hours or get a better paid job.

Truss was on Sky News today and presenter Kay Burley naturally asked Truss about what her cabinet colleague had to say.

So Truss took aim at Burley’s question, pulled the trigger, and blew her own face off.

Another winner, defence secretary!

And just in case anyone needs reminding of exactly what Helen Maclean had to say …

Separate but related.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK