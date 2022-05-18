Liz Truss took aim at Kay Burley’s question and blew her own face off

News

You know you’re in trouble when Liz Truss feels the need to spring – well, shuffle – to your defence.

We say this after the defence secretary felt compelled to speak up for safeguarding minister Helen Maclean – you remember, the one who told people struggling with bills to work more hours or get a better paid job.

Truss was on Sky News today and presenter Kay Burley naturally asked Truss about what her cabinet colleague had to say.

So Truss took aim at Burley’s question, pulled the trigger, and blew her own face off.

#KayBurley – Rachel Maclean told me that people just need to work more hours & then they wouldn't be poor Liz Truss – That's a miss characterisation of what she said KB – How is it a miss characterisation when she told me that twice? Liz Truss – I didn't see the interview.. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/tkcIfkxRSM — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 18, 2022

Another winner, defence secretary!

We’ll done @KayBurley for asking the follow on question, where Liz Trust original answer falls apart. — Clifford (@CliffSutton10) May 18, 2022

"I didn't see the interview, but that's a miss characterisation of what she said." Translation of Truss's words: "My lies are more important than your truth." — The Far Field (@PeterD23265906) May 18, 2022

And just in case anyone needs reminding of exactly what Helen Maclean had to say …

A government minister has suggested that people struggling with the cost of living should take on more hours or move to a better-paid job. Read more: https://t.co/x0S3ZgrhX6 pic.twitter.com/cFflaiyDxg — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2022

Separate but related.

I knew I shouldn't have asked Liz Truss to fill up the soap dispensers. pic.twitter.com/U0XQIuaXOD — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 18, 2022

