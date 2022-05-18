Entertainment

The final dance scene in Dirty Dancing but with the Muppet Show theme is today’s funniest 64 seconds

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2022

It’s not the first time the fabulous @Pandamoanimum has done something brilliant like this, but it might be the best.

It’s the final dance in Dirty Dancing, but with the Muppet Show theme tune and it went wildly viral because, well, watch.

And then it got even better when this person spotted it!

Amazing.

Last word to @Pandamoanimum.

And another.

And if you don’t already follow @Pandamoanium on Twitter here!

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Pandamoanimum