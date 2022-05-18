The final dance scene in Dirty Dancing but with the Muppet Show theme is today’s funniest 64 seconds
It’s not the first time the fabulous @Pandamoanimum has done something brilliant like this, but it might be the best.
It’s the final dance in Dirty Dancing, but with the Muppet Show theme tune and it went wildly viral because, well, watch.
The final dance in Dirty Dancing, but they’re dancing to The Muppet Show theme tune. pic.twitter.com/ldfjmm5JoQ
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 17, 2022
And then it got even better when this person spotted it!
hey now… 😂 https://t.co/ftSnwFhLB4
— Jennifer Grey (@JenniferGrey) May 17, 2022
Amazing.
Oh, my. https://t.co/AITyLBbcnd
— Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) May 18, 2022
It's better this way. https://t.co/b5OLIAclLi
— Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) May 17, 2022
Shoot. This. Into. My. Veins https://t.co/ppNcdExrpI
— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) May 17, 2022
Oh dear lord https://t.co/GJ1AOuco6B
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 17, 2022
This is very very silly indeed I’m glad to say 😂 https://t.co/aVdXidPnyp
— Lorraine (@reallorraine) May 17, 2022
Bliss https://t.co/WlGrvD2koD
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2022
This is the coda to Dirty Dancing we all need https://t.co/VfrgCKUhqA
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 17, 2022
This made my whole night https://t.co/3B8ZLfewpp
— Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) May 18, 2022
This is what Twitter should be. Twitter should be this and nothing else. https://t.co/bKZ2JiElpY
— Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) May 17, 2022
Last word to @Pandamoanimum.
Genuinely given myself a headache trying to keep up with the replies to this tweet but wanted to say:
I didn’t expect it to go bonkers. Thanks for all the nice comments.
To everyone asking who made it. I did.
To everyone asking how it fits so well. I edited it to fit well. https://t.co/aAIoTi9Gsd
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 17, 2022
And another.
If you enjoyed this and fancy buying me a coffee so I can carry on making more nonsense, then that would be most lovely of you (of course absolutely no obligation whatsoever!)
Thank you! ❤️https://t.co/xpnRDVawMb
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 17, 2022
And if you don’t already follow @Pandamoanium on Twitter here!
