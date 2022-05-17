News

This C4 News takedown of Boris Johnson over Northern Ireland is simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2022

The government wants to privatise Channel 4 and there’s no shortage of people who think the policy is directly related to the rigour with which the broadcaster has held Boris Johnson and his ministers to account.

And the good (though in no way surprising) news is that Channel 4 News continues to do just that, and this moment from Monday night’s bulletin was a classic of its type.

Its policy correspondent Paul McNamara asking Johnson about the impasse in Northern Ireland caused by his own post-Brexit trade agreements. And it’s simply fabulous.

Boom.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

And this.

