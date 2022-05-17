This C4 News takedown of Boris Johnson over Northern Ireland is simply magnificent

News

The government wants to privatise Channel 4 and there’s no shortage of people who think the policy is directly related to the rigour with which the broadcaster has held Boris Johnson and his ministers to account.

And the good (though in no way surprising) news is that Channel 4 News continues to do just that, and this moment from Monday night’s bulletin was a classic of its type.

Its policy correspondent Paul McNamara asking Johnson about the impasse in Northern Ireland caused by his own post-Brexit trade agreements. And it’s simply fabulous.

“You must be furious with whoever signed up to a deal this bad?” Boris Johnson wants to make reforms to the Northern Ireland Protocol, @PGMcNamara asks the prime minister why he signed it in the first place? pic.twitter.com/BJkPVuJWK3 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 16, 2022

Boom.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

Striking that this is the first time I can remember Johnson being questioned about the protocol in this way. https://t.co/JghuWsSwvd — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 16, 2022

2.

This is hilarious. Finally a reporter who asks the right questions without fear of favour. 👇 https://t.co/ujQjPVrjf2 — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) May 16, 2022

3.

Ah lads “Yes, I agreed it (NI protocol). I hoped and believed our friends (EU) would not necessarily want to apply it” https://t.co/RLcjKV4tYc — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) May 16, 2022

4.

Incredible. Boris Johnson’s defence is that he “hoped and believed” that the EU wouldn’t insist on enforcing the treaty he signed up to. In what other area of life would this excuse work? ‘Sorry I broke the law, I assumed it wouldn’t be enforced’ https://t.co/4oWXLDEgPk — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) May 16, 2022

5.

So boris Johnson didn’t realise the European Union would enforce the protocol in the way that they have . Dear oh dear . There are literally no words for his ignorance https://t.co/37W02nSQmN — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) May 16, 2022

6.

Just appalling. And let’s not forget that all the “botheration” applies to any business trying to do export to the EU, has caused thousands to stop doing so and to go bust. It is intolerable that this man is still the PM after all the damage he has caused and admits causing. https://t.co/xbs4SriCnu — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) May 16, 2022

7.

We wish this was satire…… "I hope and believed" when we signed it and I put my Oven Ready Brexit deal to the people in a general election. https://t.co/LaK92AxgcA — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) May 16, 2022

8.

The words of someone who didn't expect an agreement to be honoured because he never honours agreements. https://t.co/wRrIwW4Alu — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦Den Haag James 🇵🇸🇪🇺 (@DenHaagJimmy) May 17, 2022

9.

Johnson says he signed the NI protocol because he 'hoped & believed our (European) friends would not necessarily want to apply it.' So he told a lie to the British public. Again. And he tells allies 🇬🇧 word cannot be trusted. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 16, 2022

To conclude …

Channel 4 news to Johnson "you must be fuming with whoever signed this deal" 😂😂😂 — Stuart Bennett 🇪🇺🐝FBPE (@StuartB66186421) May 16, 2022

And this.

Johnson should be careful. When a penny drops this hard it can actually kill you. https://t.co/FIuAebUL4U — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) May 17, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Channel4News