The hilarious takedown of this ‘Robin Hood’s a bad role model’ troll is a perfect bullseye

Early days we know but this is surely a leading contender for takedown of the week.

It’s a fabulous riposte – a whole quiver of them, in fact – to this person who confidently declared that Robin Hood was a terrible role model for young people today.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Maatuultulivesi Does no one realise that Robin Hood was a terrible role model for young kids? I mean you are stealing from people (illegal) and those people (usually) worked hard to get their wealth. It really demotivates people to succeed when they know they can get something someone else worked for. Crotchetybushtit Is this what rich people worry about Lmao Sunbeargirl Who knew the Sheriff of Nottingham had a blog Jas720 How does someone read Robin Hood and miss the part where it’s set in feudal England. He stole from people who got their wealth by exploiting the poor, incidentally that’s all rich people to this very day. Impuretale Tune in next week whey they tell you the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, a benevolent job creator, harassed during his sleeping hours by the hellish socialist dead.

Perfect bullseye!

It went viral on the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Feudal England was of course known for upward social mobility.’

Sea-Mastodon2775 ‘We’re an autonomous collective!’

grumpi-otter ‘Imagine thinking people worked hard for their wealth in a damn feudal society.’

thomasutra ‘Someone needs to write a fairy tale about the oligarch who wants workers to sleep on his factory floors.’

Candysummer10

This person had a little bit more background to offer.

‘The original tale of Robin Hood depicted him as a villain, just as maatuultulivesi (from the OP’s image) suggests he should be. ‘In Robin Hood and the Monk (~1450), he got mad easily and was quite violent. When Little John defeated him in an archery contest, Robin Hood assaulted him. When Robin Hood needed help in the castle, he and his friends killed a young page needlessly. ‘Further, he doesn’t actually give to the poor in the way that later stories described. ‘Instead, (in A Gest of Robyn Hode (1500)) he merely forgave a largish debt to a knight who was low on cash. Knights are not peasants and are not generally considered poor. ‘It is not until Annales of England (1592) that they start saying that he steals from the rich and gives to the poor. This is the point at which he goes from being a story about a villain to a story about a hero. ‘The original stories of Robin Hood that were told between 1200 and 1521 were stories that were told by the gentry, not by the peasants. ‘It was a tale that rich people would tell each other and they would generally depict Robin Hood as a villain. In 1439, a petition was made to parliament that described a felon “like as it hadde be Robyn Hode”, meaning that he was evil and should be punished. ‘In the Scotichronicon (1377), Robin Hood is described as a murderer and assassin. It is not until 1521 that the Historia Majoris Britanniae finally depicts Robin Hood as being a good guy. ‘I don’t really have a good reason for sharing any of this. Just thought others might enjoy learning that the Robin Hood tale was originally told by rich people and he was depicted as a villain.’

EricHerboso ‘Um, I don’t know where you got this info, but I’m pretty sure Robin Hood was a fox who took gold coins from a grumpy Lion King so that he could dance in the woods with all his animal friends.’

regular-wolf

Source Reddit u/grumpi-otter