The epic trolling of these ‘pro-lifers’ outside the Supreme Court just gets better and better

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2022

This is brilliantly done, comedian Walter Masterson and friends trolling these ‘pro-lifers’ protesting outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC.

Just when you think it can’t get any better, it does …

The clip just went viral on Reddit and here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

“But a life has begun in your heart and we have to protect that life.”

‘Goddam this is funny.’
thehourglasses

“When do you recall when you began, sir.”
bobvilastuff

‘Aunteefa 😂😂’
Jack-Cremation

‘Lol all I could think of was “help help I’m being repressed!!!”
Jets237

You can follow @waltermasterson on Twitter here.

And just in case you thought you recognised him, you might be remembering this classic from last year.

Source Reddit u/waltermint Twitter @waltermasterson