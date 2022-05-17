The epic trolling of these ‘pro-lifers’ outside the Supreme Court just gets better and better

Videos

This is brilliantly done, comedian Walter Masterson and friends trolling these ‘pro-lifers’ protesting outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC.

Just when you think it can’t get any better, it does …

The clip just went viral on Reddit and here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

“But a life has begun in your heart and we have to protect that life.” ‘Goddam this is funny.’

thehourglasses “When do you recall when you began, sir.”

bobvilastuff ‘Aunteefa 😂😂’

Jack-Cremation ‘Lol all I could think of was “help help I’m being repressed!!!”

Jets237

You can follow @waltermasterson on Twitter here.

And just in case you thought you recognised him, you might be remembering this classic from last year.

I went to an ANTI-VACCINE Rally with @quentquarantino

We tried our best to blend in, did we do it right? pic.twitter.com/G7l1HPqxXZ — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) May 22, 2021

Source Reddit u/waltermint Twitter @waltermasterson