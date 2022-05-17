The epic trolling of these ‘pro-lifers’ outside the Supreme Court just gets better and better
This is brilliantly done, comedian Walter Masterson and friends trolling these ‘pro-lifers’ protesting outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC.
Just when you think it can’t get any better, it does …
The clip just went viral on Reddit and here are a few of the things people were saying about it.
“But a life has begun in your heart and we have to protect that life.”
‘Goddam this is funny.’
thehourglasses
“When do you recall when you began, sir.”
bobvilastuff
‘Aunteefa 😂😂’
Jack-Cremation
‘Lol all I could think of was “help help I’m being repressed!!!”
Jets237
You can follow @waltermasterson on Twitter here.
And just in case you thought you recognised him, you might be remembering this classic from last year.
I went to an ANTI-VACCINE Rally with @quentquarantino
We tried our best to blend in, did we do it right? pic.twitter.com/G7l1HPqxXZ
— Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) May 22, 2021
