Piers Morgan was called a c-bomb live on air and this is the only response you need

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Piers Morgan, who wasn’t having a great time of it on Monday night.

To add to the ratings woes of his much-hyped new Talk TV show, his beloved Arsenal were humiliated at Newcastle and someone called him a C-bomb live on air. And it’s the last of this unfortunate hat-trick that really got people talking.

The guest, called ‘Jame’, was taking part in a ‘proper debate’ regarding trans rights and it had already got a bit lively when this happened.

This legend said what many of us wanted to say to Piers Morgan. pic.twitter.com/lrXttDoNVO — Mukhtar (@The_onlyMukhtar) May 16, 2022

It’s not big and it’s not clever. But it was quite funny (and as lots of people pointed out, the Talk TV show finally lived up to its ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ name, if only for a second or two).

Why is Piers apologising and looking angry? I thought he was the champion of free speech and letting people say and do what they want. — Joe Williams (@joewilliams1986) May 16, 2022

The thing is this is actually the viral moment they’ve been after! The show is suddenly all over my timeline. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 16, 2022

Ironic that his ‘uncensored’ show just turned that guy’s mic down to censor him 👀😂 — Graeme (@Geddes16) May 16, 2022

But the best response – the very best – was surely this.

Lucky for Piers no one was watching — Mr Rules (@vicmackieqc) May 16, 2022

Boom!

And just in case you can’t watch it enough.

In case you missed what Piers Morgan censored on his show ‘Piers Morgan: Uncensored’ pic.twitter.com/DVbOuGCJ8T — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) May 16, 2022

Last word to Morgan.

Called a ‘c**t’ live on my own show, then get home in time to watch Arsenal self-implode. It’s been a really enjoyable night…. https://t.co/MMNsFLmUmy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 16, 2022

