Piers Morgan was called a c-bomb live on air and this is the only response you need

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2022

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Piers Morgan, who wasn’t having a great time of it on Monday night.

To add to the ratings woes of his much-hyped new Talk TV show, his beloved Arsenal were humiliated at Newcastle and someone called him a C-bomb live on air. And it’s the last of this unfortunate hat-trick that really got people talking.

The guest, called ‘Jame’, was taking part in a ‘proper debate’ regarding trans rights and it had already got a bit lively when this happened.

It’s not big and it’s not clever. But it was quite funny (and as lots of people pointed out, the Talk TV show finally lived up to its ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ name, if only for a second or two).

But the best response – the very best – was surely this.

Boom!

And just in case you can’t watch it enough.

Last word to Morgan.

