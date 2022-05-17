Politics

Ed Miliband just tore Rishi Sunak a new one and it made everyone’s day better

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2022

Two things stand out about Ed Miliband’s devastating 2-minute takedown of chancellor Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons today.

One was just how eloquent and damning he was about the government’s failure to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis.

But the other was just how much Miliband seemed to be enjoying himself. It’s two minutes very well spent …

Boom!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK