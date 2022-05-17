Ed Miliband brutally owning Boris Johnson over the N Ireland protocol has just gone viral again and it’s A++

News

With the political situation in Northern Ireland at deadlock, Boris Johnson has admitted that it is a direct result of the Brexit deal he signed up to.

It’s not as if a lot of people didn’t see precisely this coming, including Labour’s Ed Miliband, who brutally owned the prime minister over his Northern Ireland protocol in the Commons back in September 2020.

The clip has just gone viral all over again and it’s a supremely satisfying watch which really does say it all.

This needs to be seen again! pic.twitter.com/6YoGhnYoJV — Ray Stallwood (@RayStallwood) May 17, 2022

Incredible scenes.

Miliband expertly exposing Johnson’s intention to wing the Northern Ireland protocol ages ago. We are losing £400m a week. We are six years in. Brexit has been a fucking disaster. There are no benefits. Johnson never had a plan.pic.twitter.com/Dfrjvw2KKE — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 17, 2022

Watch, as Boris Johnson hands Ed Miliband his arse. https://t.co/KVUb5uFvc1 — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 17, 2022

Watch this video of Johnson being eviscerated in the House of Commons and tell me you wouldn't have preferred chaos with Ed Miliband… 👇pic.twitter.com/glIIGZAkqD — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) May 17, 2022

Source Twitter @Independent H/T @RayStallwood