Ed Miliband brutally owning Boris Johnson over the N Ireland protocol has just gone viral again and it’s A++

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2022

With the political situation in Northern Ireland at deadlock, Boris Johnson has admitted that it is a direct result of the Brexit deal he signed up to.

It’s not as if a lot of people didn’t see precisely this coming, including Labour’s Ed Miliband, who brutally owned the prime minister over his Northern Ireland protocol in the Commons back in September 2020.

The clip has just gone viral all over again and it’s a supremely satisfying watch which really does say it all.

Incredible scenes.

Source Twitter @Independent H/T @RayStallwood