Dan Walker’s left BBC Breakfast so enjoy these 15 times he owned Piers Morgan

Dan Walker presented his last edition of BBC Breakfast today before he joins Channel 5. And a very emotional time it was too for the presenter and his (now former) colleagues.

"It's been a real privilege to present a programme that means an awful lot to so many people" It's @mrdanwalker's final day on #BBCBreakfast so here is his last message to our team and viewers. pic.twitter.com/SXSM2jyDWK — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 17, 2022

During his six years on the show there was no shortage of rivalry between him and Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain over on ITV.

And now they have both left breakfast telly, what better time to relive these 15 magnificent times Walker got one over on his erstwhile rival?

1. On Walker’s Strictly Come Dancing exit

Well… what a ride!#Strictly has been a truly wonderful experience for me. I enjoyed every second.@NadiyaBychkova is a superstar: kind, encouraging, funny, clever, the best teacher I could ever have hoped for & a great friend.

Thanks for the support & thanks for having us 😍 https://t.co/OUKDGPN7wk — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 5, 2021

You came 5th, mate.

She needed a better pupil. https://t.co/GPAru6jPTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2021

Morning. I did think about walking off when @CraigRevHorwood gave me some grief in week 2 but… who does that? 😬😂 https://t.co/A1l8MV4fdg pic.twitter.com/WxVt4rHQ7x — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 6, 2021

2. On Meghan and Harry

Imagine being two staggeringly privileged royal multi-millionaires going to Africa to make a documentary that supposedly 'shines a light' on poverty, violence against women/girls & racial inequality – then in fact making it all about their own terrible struggle? I mean, FFS. pic.twitter.com/YCm9qAgzAd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2019

Imagine being given a TV show & a newspaper column & using them both to pick on a woman who didn’t want to go out for a second drink with you 🤔 https://t.co/fPZ3Z5Rhth — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 21, 2019

Imagine being the dullest, most excruciatingly virtue-signalling, tediously opinion-devoid, toe-curlingly snivelling sycophant on TV?

ps For the record, I never asked Meghan for a drink, she asked me. https://t.co/v0b1Be7rFR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2019

Imagine losing the plot (and the argument) to the “dullest, most excruciatingly virtue-signalling, tediously opinion-devoid, toe-curlingly snivelling sycophant on TV”👍🏻😂#TearsForPiers https://t.co/AKiXcShwnw — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 21, 2019

Mate, the only thing I lose when jousting with you is the will to live. https://t.co/5uefXefyBt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2019

I’m disappointed with you. We are 4 tweets in and you haven’t compared twitter followers yet 😂

Enjoy the rest of your Monday 👋🏻 https://t.co/0NLwrp3tuk — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 21, 2019

3. On being too soft …

🤣🤣Mate, you’re now Boris’s go-to guy for cuddly fireside government propaganda chats.

He hides in fridges from us for a reason – we’d ask him difficult questions. https://t.co/X5JQxJHnXA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2020

Morning 👋🏻

It’s just really difficult for me to emulate your hard-hitting no-nonsense style 🙄😂 https://t.co/3nukH31SAM pic.twitter.com/27CN8Sv6C3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 15, 2020

4. On ratings (part one)

Imagine presenting a breakfast show where even your own staff have no clue who you are.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uCmCsCS4aN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2018

Imagine presenting a breakfast show where your replacement gets more viewers than you 😂

Mon 5th Feb (your last Monday) average GMB audience 664,000

Mon 12th Feb (1st one without you) 703,000#Awkward #BringBackBen #TheGoodShephard #Tears4Piers

Nice to have you back 🤣 https://t.co/s4FtMytoVT — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 26, 2018

5. On storming off

This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend 🥶 https://t.co/qR4m89NXJ3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

I'm surprised BBC bosses didn't storm in and drag you off set after yesterday's ratings came in. https://t.co/q3ip93hpTW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

Congratulations on your ratings 👏🏻

Ours were good too. In other news… I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I’d used my platform – on national TV – to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn’t believe a word she said. https://t.co/IGX7PWM01U — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

6. On joining BBC Breakfast

If you fancy joining the @BBCBreakfast team we’re advertising for journalists:

https://t.co/Xu5ayXSy2s Closing date is Sunday 25th March. — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) March 11, 2018

Would I have to speak in a Northern accent & pretend to like @mrdanwalker? https://t.co/DYa3BUtDCU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2018

Don’t worry… I’ll sort you an interview. Just bring an Arsenal shirt and a reference from any job you haven’t been sacked from 😂 https://t.co/c2qCg1UXia — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 11, 2018

7. On art imitating life

Morning @BBCBreakfast ! Hope you’re enjoying our new @GMB promo.. running on permanent loop all day right outside your offices. pic.twitter.com/a8y9ZBGR4f — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2018

I’m not sure what they’ve told you Mr Morgan but that’s the side that no-one looks at 😂

A magnificent example of art imitating life 😉 https://t.co/MhV00cnyub — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 4, 2018

8. On Emma Raducuna

McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was. https://t.co/zS06yevfav — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021

Which we only mention because his long time rival and erstwhile breakfast nemesis Dan Walker had the perfect response.