A retired colonel telling Russian state TV the cold, hard truth about Ukraine is a breathtaking watch

This is quite the watch, an exchange on Russian state TV that has just gone viral after it was shared by the BBC’s Russia editor Steve Rosenberg.

It’s retired colonel turned military analyst Mikhail Khodarenok absolutely not holding back in telling viewers exactly what’s going on (and likely to happen next) in Ukraine right now.

And it’s not just what he had to say – well, it is – but it’s also the looks on everyone else’s faces as he says it. Count how many times the anchor puts the opposite point of view …

Extraordinary exchange on Russian state TV’s top talk show about Ukraine. Military analyst & retired colonel Mikhail Khodarenok tells anchor Olga Skabeyeva “the situation for us will clearly get worse…we’re in total geopolitical isolation…the situation is not normal.” pic.twitter.com/ExMwVDszsk — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) May 16, 2022

Incredible stuff.

Russian TV viewers get hard dose of reality on #Russia–#Ukraine war from Col Khodarenok. Moderator Skabeyeva clearly is not pleased. https://t.co/Z0p8fSxEPI — Steven Pifer (@steven_pifer) May 17, 2022

This is gripping. Worth watching the whole thing. Would give more than a penny for the thoughts of the retired colonel and the presenter as it’s happening. https://t.co/CMk7omygpS — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) May 17, 2022

Thanks for posting @BBCSteveR … what comes through strongly is that he speaks from knowledge and experience and she is reciting propaganda. Fascinating and worth six minutes of anyone’s time. https://t.co/KRf413wzFQ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 17, 2022

As a famous Canadian bard once put it “There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in”… #UkraineRussiaWar https://t.co/Rvgg5wviu3 — lyse doucet (@bbclysedoucet) May 17, 2022

And there were lots of people who thought this.

That guy is going to be tripping into an elevator shaft in the near future — This Is Not Normal🍦 (@NetworkJunkyz) May 16, 2022

While some others wondered if we might be seeing this.

State sanctioned seed propagation. RU public being forewarned that it might not go as well as expected…surely? — Red Sky At Night (@RedSkyAtNight2) May 16, 2022

I want to say he is just a ballsy guy who decided to speak up, but if they didn’t want him to keep talking they woulda cut him off or cut the feed immediately. This could be the beginning of them trying to confront the reality of the Ukrainian war. — Tim (@Kicksburner316) May 16, 2022

Well, maybe.

Source Twitter @BBCSteveR