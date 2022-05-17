News

A retired colonel telling Russian state TV the cold, hard truth about Ukraine is a breathtaking watch

Poke Staff. Updated May 17th, 2022

This is quite the watch, an exchange on Russian state TV that has just gone viral after it was shared by the BBC’s Russia editor Steve Rosenberg.

It’s retired colonel turned military analyst Mikhail Khodarenok absolutely not holding back in telling viewers exactly what’s going on (and likely to happen next) in Ukraine right now.

And it’s not just what he had to say – well, it is – but it’s also the looks on everyone else’s faces as he says it. Count how many times the anchor puts the opposite point of view …

Incredible stuff.

And there were lots of people who thought this.

While some others wondered if we might be seeing this.

Well, maybe.

