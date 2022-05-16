This Times reader’s letter is the perfect last word for that ’30p a meal’ Tory MP

News

Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the day goes to Times reader Andrew Davidson from Harleston, Norfolk.

It’s a response to Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember – who blamed food poverty on a lack of cooking skills and said nutritious meals could be easily cooked for 30p a time.

It went viral after it was shared by @marrtoffee over on Twitter.

Letter in today’s Times pic.twitter.com/EE3M5EIxQa — His Lordship Steve Toffee (@marrtoffee) May 15, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

Perfectly succinct and to the point.

I suggest it is removed entirely. Use mere mortals have to pay for our own food, why should politicians not have to do the same?? — nicola (@nic_smyth) May 15, 2022

I agree. It’s not like they’re not getting paid already. — Dave M (@David_Mask) May 15, 2022

Has anyone done a weekly food shop for £2.10 pp? Just wondering. — Liz cadden (@LizCadden) May 15, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @marrtoffee