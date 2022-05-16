News

This Times reader’s letter is the perfect last word for that ’30p a meal’ Tory MP

Poke Staff. Updated May 16th, 2022

Latest in an occasional series, newspaper letter of the day goes to Times reader Andrew Davidson from Harleston, Norfolk.

It’s a response to Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember – who blamed food poverty on a lack of cooking skills and said nutritious meals could be easily cooked for 30p a time.

It went viral after it was shared by @marrtoffee over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

Perfectly succinct and to the point.

