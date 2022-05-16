Videos

This is why you should never step out of your car in a drive thru

Poke Staff. Updated May 16th, 2022

We’ll have to imagine the exact circumstances that led up to this most unfortunate moment in an American drive thru, but it doesn’t look like things were going entirely well.

It culminated with the driver exiting their vehicle to get a little bit closer to the drive thru booth and, well, this happened.

Well, that IS unfortunate.

Fortunately no-one was injured, according to reports. The car fared less well though.

Oof.

