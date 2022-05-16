This is why you should never step out of your car in a drive thru

Videos

We’ll have to imagine the exact circumstances that led up to this most unfortunate moment in an American drive thru, but it doesn’t look like things were going entirely well.

It culminated with the driver exiting their vehicle to get a little bit closer to the drive thru booth and, well, this happened.

When jumping out of your car to pitch a fit at the drive-through window, while harassing an underpaid employee, be sure to put your car in park. pic.twitter.com/XaRCUHWXWG — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) May 15, 2022

Well, that IS unfortunate.

I respect the concern the employees had for her. — mpy (@MariaOl34932315) May 15, 2022

I’m a horrible person I guess. I would’ve laughed and gone right back inside and carried on with my day. — bIsH (@taeric1) May 15, 2022

“This is why we’re concerned, ma’am” 😂🤣😂 — Shaun Edward Bacca (@shaunebacca) May 15, 2022

Fortunately no-one was injured, according to reports. The car fared less well though.

Car ended here thank goodness. pic.twitter.com/pQUb5FzF0H — Rivendell Geneva (@RivendellGeneva) May 16, 2022

Oof.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Imposter_Edits