Entertainment

Rosie Holt’s takedown of the ‘get a better paid job’ Tory MP is so on the money it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2022

You might have seen the extraordinary comments today by the government minister who said people struggling to pay their bills could do their bit to solve the cost of living crisis by working longer hours or getting a better paid job.

Safeguarding minister Helen Maclean presumably thought she was helping but succeeded only in prompting a wave of outrage and mockery.

There was one upside, however, and that was the brilliant Rosie Holt’s take on the whole thing which has just gone viral because, well, watch.

Fabulously done.

And as ever the people not getting it – entirely forgivable given the state of this government, obviously – made it even better.

To conclude …

Last word to @RosieisaHolt.

Follow @RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt