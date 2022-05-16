Rosie Holt’s takedown of the ‘get a better paid job’ Tory MP is so on the money it hurts

Entertainment

You might have seen the extraordinary comments today by the government minister who said people struggling to pay their bills could do their bit to solve the cost of living crisis by working longer hours or getting a better paid job.

Safeguarding minister Helen Maclean presumably thought she was helping but succeeded only in prompting a wave of outrage and mockery.

A government minister has suggested that people struggling with the cost of living should take on more hours or move to a better-paid job. Read more: https://t.co/x0S3ZgrhX6 pic.twitter.com/cFflaiyDxg — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2022

There was one upside, however, and that was the brilliant Rosie Holt’s take on the whole thing which has just gone viral because, well, watch.

MP says people should get a better job such as “a banker” to protect themselves from cost of living surge pic.twitter.com/CaXBSJUilK — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 16, 2022

Fabulously done.

At this point they should cut out the middle man and just send this character out to their media appearances instead https://t.co/98ggY4AV2D — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 16, 2022

Top advice. I’ve gone from a primary school teacher to CEO of GlaxoSmithKline this morning. Should have done it years ago! — Nate H (@theatreofchips) May 16, 2022

Such a shame Rosie isn't a real MP, she'd fit into my Cabinet so well. https://t.co/fUHcS7RRGa — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 16, 2022

Saw the clip on Sky News and immediately began looking forward to the Rosie Holt take It delivered 🙌🏼 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 16, 2022

WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IS REAL ANY MORE https://t.co/xcDgx4L12g — 💣 ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 💣 (@larryandpaul) May 16, 2022

And as ever the people not getting it – entirely forgivable given the state of this government, obviously – made it even better.

Awful lot of people already thinking this is real and I’m suggesting enslaving old people 👍 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 16, 2022

To conclude …

Last word to @RosieisaHolt.

Hello, you can help support my work like explaining to people they can just get better jobs here ( though as always no worries if not xx ) -: https://t.co/Zi3YYJwNuj Or come see me live here-: https://t.co/R5LPYNVfCw — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 16, 2022

Follow @RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt