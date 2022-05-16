Jacob Rees-Mogg doesn’t have a computer on his desk – 23 funniest takedowns

Pics

As Jacob Rees-Mogg continues to insist that everyone who has very successfully worked from home the last two years or so needs to get back to the office, the Daily Telegraph shared an insight into his Whitehall workspace.

It was shared on Twitter by the Telegraph’s associate editor, Christopher Hope. See if you can spot what’s missing.

No computer clogs up ⁦@Jacob_Rees_Mogg⁩’s neat desk in Whitehall. Just a carriage clock, ‘in’ and ‘out’ trays, some writing paper and a box of Crème Eggs. Old paintings on the wall. This is office life as it should be! pic.twitter.com/e1ZsPZDwLN — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) May 14, 2022

And it’s fair to say not everyone was as enthusiastic about it as the Telegraph man.

There were lots of serious points to be made, obviously.

No it isn’t. It’s affectation and suggests laziness. He hasn’t, apparently, bothered to learn how to use a lap top. Inefficient and wasteful too presumably requiring every e mail to be printed off by a civil servant with hand written replies also needing typed by civil servants. https://t.co/Ity8bTdQYX — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) May 15, 2022

But there was also lots of very funny takedowns too. Here are our favourites.

1.

Good example of how Rees-Mogg is basically cosplaying, to the applause of those who love the idea of that character, "Old-Style English Gent MP". Because *of course* an MP needs a fucking computer. Where else would they get their porn, for a start? https://t.co/BBHuCNAhHe — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 15, 2022

2.

Minister for Government Efficiency has civil servants print out his emails. https://t.co/fiOkfaAIK7 — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) May 14, 2022

3.

the amount of time and energy that is wasted on humouring a man younger than Kylie Minogue, Daniel Craig and Dennis Bergkamp as he pretends to be a Victorian is deeply infuriating https://t.co/AnnQZJumiN — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) May 14, 2022

4.

This is office life as it should be! …in the 1950’s. Which is where Rees-Mogg’s understanding of the world around him appears to be trapped. https://t.co/dFpoi24ULV — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 14, 2022

5.

I name this portrait, ‘Inefficiency’. https://t.co/kJVx5nNPtm — The Columnist (@Sime0nStylites) May 14, 2022

6.

Jacob Rees Mogg is 7 years younger than Tom Cruise, and began work when computers were widespread and necessary for work. This is like praising some dickhead for still believing in the miasma theory of disease. https://t.co/X1Q9OXKk2X — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 15, 2022

7.

tell everyone you don’t do any work, without telling everyone you don’t do any work. https://t.co/yO12rl7Kl2 — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) May 15, 2022

8.

This is the desk of a man who has been given a fake job and is too stupid to realise https://t.co/mYnft0pcyt — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) May 14, 2022

9.

The way office life should be. Not doing any work. Just vibing with your carriage clock. https://t.co/WQShzJfCP0 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 15, 2022

10.

Imagine any other company hiring someone who refuses to use a computer and expects to be able to hand write important documents in 2022. A job centre would tell him to go and get some basic qualifications. https://t.co/bwarQhcLbh — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 14, 2022

11.

Doesn't need a computer, he can record all the Brexit opportunities on a single post it note. https://t.co/WRuDROL9ZT — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) May 14, 2022

12.