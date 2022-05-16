News

It took mere hours for Grantham’s new Margaret Thatcher statue’s first public egging

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 16th, 2022

The £300,000 statue of the Milk Snatcher Margaret Thatcher by sculptor Douglas Jennings, which was denied a place in Parliament Square, was installed without ceremony in her birthplace of Grantham on Sunday.

The bronze monument was mounted on a ten-foot high plinth to avoid incidences like those that have happened to previous statues of the divisive former prime minister.

While the statue still has a face, it didn’t remain unscathed for long.

Here’s how that looked.

In some ways, the incident was like a historical re-enactment.

The egg thrower – almost certainly the first of very many – was sent a message of support by one Scot.

The man in question, according to the Mail, is Jeremy Webster – a deputy arts centre director who is proud to have started the ball rolling and got his wife to capture the moment on film.

He had tweeted this, prior to the egging.

Some people were outraged, and not just by the waste of food.

But Twitter was largely in favour of Jeremy Webster’s wordless statement on Thatcher’s legacy.

Here’s a piece of Margaret Thatcher trivia for you, courtesy of the excellent Laura Kuenssberg Translator.

This response from @Bufftontuffton3 probably deserves a monument of its own.

