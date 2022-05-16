Pics

There’s nothing like a beautifully constructed park bench memorial to put a spring in your step while you’re out for a stroll, and this one is up there with the very best.

It went viral after it was shared by @EquusontheBuses over on Twitter.

By some distance the best park bench memorial I’ve ever encountered. pic.twitter.com/pvr6auWSU3 — James Vaughan (@EquusontheBuses) May 15, 2022

And it got people sharing their own favourites, including these seven crackers.

1.

“Right. We have three words left to put on Dad’s memorial plaque. Rest in peace?” “No”. pic.twitter.com/yks620wbl2 — Michael Legge (@michaellegge) May 12, 2022

2.

This has always been a strong contender pic.twitter.com/NspD9tcDn1 — Spencer Joseph (@SpencerJJoseph) May 15, 2022

3.

This one is pleasing https://t.co/X6QAJFlToj — Andy Arthur 💃🏰🦌 (@cocteautriplets) May 15, 2022

4.

5.

This is my friends bench in Southwold. She couldn't stand it if she was called Muriel!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2NTfDlHlNx — Helenthecurlyhead (@meyne_helen) May 15, 2022

6.

7.

This is good also. pic.twitter.com/S4W95lbD3I — Gavin Sherriff (@gavws5) May 15, 2022

