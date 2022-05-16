A Tory MP told people struggling with bills to work more hours or get a better paid job – 23 perfect comebacks

News

A Tory MP and government minister went viral today after she suggested people who were facing a cost of living crisis should work more hours or simply get a better paid job.

Safeguarding minister Helen Maclean – no, us neither – made the comments in an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News and it’s a proper jaw-dropper.

A government minister has suggested that people struggling with the cost of living should take on more hours or move to a better-paid job. Read more: https://t.co/x0S3ZgrhX6 pic.twitter.com/cFflaiyDxg — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2022

And you won’t be surprised to learn that people didn’t think it was the slam-dunk solution she appeared to be suggesting it was.

Quite the opposite, in fact. These 23 responses surely said it best.

1.

Government Minister who has just had a £2,200 a year pay rise says the rest of us can work longer hours — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 16, 2022

2.

Look poors, if you’re tired of not eating when bills and food prices are rocketing, have you considered merely getting a job, getting promoted, cooking a big bag of plain pasta with no energy to heat it, and not being poor? Hmm??? Or do I, a Tory MP, have to think of everything? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 16, 2022

3.

Crass, callous, tone deaf Tory politicians constitute the only part of the supply chain improved by Brexit. https://t.co/DLFHWGmF4J — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 16, 2022

4.

How to save money the Tory way:

1. Stop being poor

2. Money? Get more of it

3. Expense everything so you save more money

4. Be born with money

5. Stop being poor again but louder — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 16, 2022

5.

Hello there, have you ever considered just having more money? https://t.co/8h5NGi9mL4 — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 16, 2022

6.

I would suggest that they should be born to parents with a lot of money, if that helps. https://t.co/TIqY94GNUl — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) May 16, 2022

7.

Rachel Maclean has just solved the cost of living crisis – turns out all you need to do is get a better paid job and work more hours. For example, you could become and MP and claim £218,000 in expenses on top of your £80k salary like she did last year. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 16, 2022

8.

Thinking of all the dedicated, tireless NHS healthcare assistants, nurses & porters I work with – and feeling stunned at the stone cold ignorance of this government. https://t.co/c0EgGowJWF — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) May 16, 2022

9.

And this ladies and gentlemen is why the people in charge, shouldn't be in charge. https://t.co/LDRYrYYBX1 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 16, 2022

10.

11.

As campaign slogans go “Don’t be poor” needs some work. https://t.co/yDStdxdua4 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 16, 2022

12.