A Tory MP told people struggling with bills to work more hours or get a better paid job – 23 perfect comebacks
A Tory MP and government minister went viral today after she suggested people who were facing a cost of living crisis should work more hours or simply get a better paid job.
Safeguarding minister Helen Maclean – no, us neither – made the comments in an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News and it’s a proper jaw-dropper.
And you won’t be surprised to learn that people didn’t think it was the slam-dunk solution she appeared to be suggesting it was.
Quite the opposite, in fact. These 23 responses surely said it best.
1.
Government Minister who has just had a £2,200 a year pay rise says the rest of us can work longer hours
— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 16, 2022
2.
Look poors, if you’re tired of not eating when bills and food prices are rocketing, have you considered merely getting a job, getting promoted, cooking a big bag of plain pasta with no energy to heat it, and not being poor? Hmm??? Or do I, a Tory MP, have to think of everything?
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 16, 2022
3.
Crass, callous, tone deaf Tory politicians constitute the only part of the supply chain improved by Brexit. https://t.co/DLFHWGmF4J
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 16, 2022
4.
How to save money the Tory way:
1. Stop being poor
2. Money? Get more of it
3. Expense everything so you save more money
4. Be born with money
5. Stop being poor again but louder
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 16, 2022
5.
Hello there, have you ever considered just having more money? https://t.co/8h5NGi9mL4
— THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 16, 2022
6.
I would suggest that they should be born to parents with a lot of money, if that helps. https://t.co/TIqY94GNUl
— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) May 16, 2022
7.
Rachel Maclean has just solved the cost of living crisis – turns out all you need to do is get a better paid job and work more hours. For example, you could become and MP and claim £218,000 in expenses on top of your £80k salary like she did last year.
— Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 16, 2022
8.
Thinking of all the dedicated, tireless NHS healthcare assistants, nurses & porters I work with – and feeling stunned at the stone cold ignorance of this government. https://t.co/c0EgGowJWF
— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) May 16, 2022
9.
And this ladies and gentlemen is why the people in charge, shouldn't be in charge. https://t.co/LDRYrYYBX1
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 16, 2022
10.
https://t.co/4a7jDrrlrC pic.twitter.com/1csddMdZAa
— Steve 🍌🏁 (@SteveJmz) May 16, 2022
11.
As campaign slogans go “Don’t be poor” needs some work. https://t.co/yDStdxdua4
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 16, 2022
12.
You Boy!
Have you considered working more hours, or simply getting a better paid job? pic.twitter.com/JyBNNjlI3Q
— Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) May 16, 2022