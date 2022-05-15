What WOULD you wish on your worst enemy? – 17 (mostly) mild curses

Life

You know that saying ‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy?’

Well, u/take_me_there_ has obviously been thinking about that and asked Reddit this question.

What WOULD you wish on your worst enemy?

The responses were – mostly – a collection of fairly low-grade annoyances that would make anyone’s life just that bit less bearable.

1.

That they get a flat tyre on the way to their next interview. But then the spare also goes flat.

russeljones123



2.

Permanently wet socks.

HasturInYellow1

3.

Hangnails. You cut one, another one pops up. And they’re long enough to snag on your pockets.

MostCoolUncoolDude

4.

I wish both sides of their pillow to be warm.

Ahappy_turtle



5.

Every bite of food they eat and drink they drink being slightly the wrong temperature.

HappiHappiHappi

6.

Their favourite TV shows ALWAYS get cancelled before the last episode.

youpunyhumans

7.

Quick scan with McAfee on their computer.

halflife_3

8.

Red lights at every stop.

brittwithouttheney



9.