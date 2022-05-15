Twitter united to live-tweet Eurovision – 37 sure-fire hits

Entertainment

By now, you must be aware of the Eurovision results and, if not, where have you been?

Either way, this round-up of people’s contains spoilers referencing the UK entrant Sam Ryder’s near-miss after winning the judges’ vote section, and Ukraine’s ultimate triumph when they all but swept the board of the public vote.

President Zelensky made time to celebrate the achievement.

Taking the (information) war to a whole new level, Zelensky just announced Ukraine winning the #Eurovision will be symbolic for Ukraine winning the war. #Eurovision2022 starting… right now. pic.twitter.com/nnZ9mj1Koq — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) May 14, 2022

Ukrainian reporter Illia Ponomarenko made a prediction.

Next year in a liberated Mariupol.

We’ll sort it out somehow.#Eurovision2022 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 14, 2022

Sam Ryder cemented his place in history.

Sam Ryder is a NATIONAL HERO and should be the next monarch. Outstanding work. #Eurovision — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) May 14, 2022

As ever, Eurovision night refreshed the parts of Twitter other singing contests cannot reach. I’m looking at you, The Voice.

These were some of the best reactions.

Someone asked what #Eurovision actually is, so basically it's the real European elections but we disguise it as a show where we send in either genuine or preposterous singing performances and then each country votes according to mostly predictable national preferences — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) May 14, 2022

the whole of europe when a ballad starts #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/BiIXBaIAnS — george (@youmustescape) May 14, 2022

Too many of these acts are testing Coldplay-positive #Eurovision — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) May 14, 2022

If the UK wins we will need to postpone it for a few years to allow time for all the contestants to fill in their 100 page visa applications. #Eurovision — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 14, 2022

Americans must wonder what the hell we’re all going on about on Eurovision night. Now they know how we feel when they tweet about getting a zucchini stuck in their diaper at Arby’s. #Eurovision — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) May 14, 2022

They’ve put him in jail just for saying he’s English!! pic.twitter.com/mX7glvluNq — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) May 14, 2022

The Serbia song I think is what you see before you die #Eurovision — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 14, 2022

Remember if the UK wins #Eurovision tonight everyone has to run outside and eat a Greggs sausage roll at midnight — Dave (@davechannel) May 14, 2022

#Eurovision on Twitter feels a bit like carnival in Cologne when you haven’t been born there. Everyone you thought a serious person until then suddenly goes nuts and you really don’t get it. — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) May 14, 2022

The European public to Putin tonight #Eurovision2022 pic.twitter.com/0Cp4UBfaQV — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) May 14, 2022

Someone just described the day after Eurovision as queer Boxing Day and omg it’s so accurate — Julia (@juliaisobela) May 15, 2022

Thankfully, we’re teetering on the brink of nuclear war #Eurovision — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) May 14, 2022

imagine watching this high af #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/5BL37dDfH1 — gabbi in my ESC era 🇸🇪🌻♡ (@CAPRIAN0) May 14, 2022

Russia while the rest of Europe is celebrating #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/y9eMaxgNHQ — Dean Tāne 👨🏼‍🚀🇪🇸🇷🇴🇷🇸🇲🇩 (@Maccadaynu) May 14, 2022

