Twitter united to live-tweet Eurovision – 37 sure-fire hits
By now, you must be aware of the Eurovision results and, if not, where have you been?
Either way, this round-up of people’s contains spoilers referencing the UK entrant Sam Ryder’s near-miss after winning the judges’ vote section, and Ukraine’s ultimate triumph when they all but swept the board of the public vote.
President Zelensky made time to celebrate the achievement.
Taking the (information) war to a whole new level, Zelensky just announced Ukraine winning the #Eurovision will be symbolic for Ukraine winning the war. #Eurovision2022 starting… right now. pic.twitter.com/nnZ9mj1Koq
— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) May 14, 2022
Ukrainian reporter Illia Ponomarenko made a prediction.
Next year in a liberated Mariupol.
We’ll sort it out somehow.#Eurovision2022
— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 14, 2022
Sam Ryder cemented his place in history.
Sam Ryder is a NATIONAL HERO and should be the next monarch. Outstanding work. #Eurovision
— Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) May 14, 2022
As ever, Eurovision night refreshed the parts of Twitter other singing contests cannot reach. I’m looking at you, The Voice.
These were some of the best reactions.
1.
Australia when it's #Eurovision evening pic.twitter.com/rAUvkwstUj
— Jono Read (@jonoread) May 14, 2022
2.
Someone asked what #Eurovision actually is, so basically it's the real European elections but we disguise it as a show where we send in either genuine or preposterous singing performances and then each country votes according to mostly predictable national preferences
— Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) May 14, 2022
3.
the whole of europe when a ballad starts #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/BiIXBaIAnS
— george (@youmustescape) May 14, 2022
4.
#Eurovision :
Europe Europe in
normally Eurovision pic.twitter.com/MJli0uwRIC
— Can Cansson (@CanCansson) May 12, 2022
5.
Too many of these acts are testing Coldplay-positive #Eurovision
— Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) May 14, 2022
6.
If the UK wins we will need to postpone it for a few years to allow time for all the contestants to fill in their 100 page visa applications. #Eurovision
— Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 14, 2022
7.
Americans must wonder what the hell we’re all going on about on Eurovision night. Now they know how we feel when they tweet about getting a zucchini stuck in their diaper at Arby’s. #Eurovision
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) May 14, 2022
8.
They’ve put him in jail just for saying he’s English!! pic.twitter.com/mX7glvluNq
— Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) May 14, 2022
9.
The Serbia song I think is what you see before you die #Eurovision
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 14, 2022
10.
Remember if the UK wins #Eurovision tonight everyone has to run outside and eat a Greggs sausage roll at midnight
— Dave (@davechannel) May 14, 2022
11.
"Guys, which lights would you like to use?"
"Yes." #Eurovision #Eurovision2022 pic.twitter.com/uAsBZfUPDX
— Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) May 14, 2022
12.
#Eurovision on Twitter feels a bit like carnival in Cologne when you haven’t been born there. Everyone you thought a serious person until then suddenly goes nuts and you really don’t get it.
— Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) May 14, 2022
13.
If we win #UK 🇬🇧 here's my Dream Team for presenting in 2023 @bbceurovision #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/xY5UZX2M7C
— Gillian (@agnetha666) May 14, 2022
14.
The European public to Putin tonight #Eurovision2022 pic.twitter.com/0Cp4UBfaQV
— Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) May 14, 2022
15.
Someone just described the day after Eurovision as queer Boxing Day and omg it’s so accurate
— Julia (@juliaisobela) May 15, 2022
16.
Thankfully, we’re teetering on the brink of nuclear war #Eurovision
— Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) May 14, 2022
17.
imagine watching this high af #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/5BL37dDfH1
— gabbi in my ESC era 🇸🇪🌻♡ (@CAPRIAN0) May 14, 2022
18.
Russia while the rest of Europe is celebrating #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/y9eMaxgNHQ
— Dean Tāne 👨🏼🚀🇪🇸🇷🇴🇷🇸🇲🇩 (@Maccadaynu) May 14, 2022
19.
happy 5y anniversary to the time i pulled UK out of a hat in a Eurovision “drink when you get nul points” competition and got so wasted i rang my mam and came out x
— beth whaaaaat (@killjoysilk) May 14, 2022