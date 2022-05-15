Entertainment

Simply the best use of the crying filter you’ll see anytime soon

Poke Staff. Updated May 15th, 2022

TikToker Jodie Bell used a filter to hilarious effect to share one of the many travails of the hospitality and catering industry.

@jodiebell8 When you’ve just done a 400cover day and the KP brings out the days worth of cutlery😂😭 #hospitality#cutlery#pub#bar#restraunt#beergarden#publife ♬ original sound – Jodie Bell

It’s so well done, some people thought they were witnessing a tragedy. Here are a few things TikTok users said about it.

One TikTok user had a request.

As if by magic …

@jodiebell8 Reply to @fer.orca ♬ It's The Hard Knock Life – Annie Movie

‘The enemy’ piped up.

