It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

Happy weekend, everyone.

1. ‘Everyone kept hitting their heads as they walked down my stairs, so I hung a sign as a warning’



2. ‘This is the picture Amazon sent my BIL to say the packages were “delivered to a family member directly”

3. ‘Parked my truck next to this car today’

4. ‘Today I saw the David by Michelangelo. My mother made sure to take some photos’

5. ‘My four year old just gave me this for Mother’s Day 😂 everything is totally true’

6. ‘The spiciest kitten I’ve ever seen’

7. ‘You had one job’



