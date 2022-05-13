Videos

This woman’s Nigel Farage tattoo is perfect on so many levels we don’t know where to start

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2022

It’s not often we suggest you watch a few moments of GB News, but this is one of them.

It’s a moment from Nigel Farage’s travelling roadshow in which he was answering questions from fans in Hull.

And this particular woman turned out to be a Farage superfan and it’s so perfect on so many levels we don’t know where to start.

Precisely the sort of fan Farage deserves.

And if you’re thinking it probably reminded people of something, you’d be absolutely right.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @GBNEWS