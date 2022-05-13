This woman’s Nigel Farage tattoo is perfect on so many levels we don’t know where to start

Videos

It’s not often we suggest you watch a few moments of GB News, but this is one of them.

It’s a moment from Nigel Farage’s travelling roadshow in which he was answering questions from fans in Hull.

And this particular woman turned out to be a Farage superfan and it’s so perfect on so many levels we don’t know where to start.

'It's not often I'm lost for words or go red but you've managed it.'@Nigel_Farage meets an audience member in Hull who has a tattoo of him on her leg.#FarageOnGBNews 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

💻 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/KHMl3BS8eC pic.twitter.com/HH93fLbrL1 — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 12, 2022

Precisely the sort of fan Farage deserves.

And if you’re thinking it probably reminded people of something, you’d be absolutely right.

Serious Alan Partridge vibes going on. pic.twitter.com/WkkWk5VxIg — AK (@KnowlesyCPFC) May 12, 2022

I like David Copperfield too, not as much as you though Nigel pic.twitter.com/seeeQpJnLo — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) May 12, 2022

