This ‘speechless’ take on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial is so cleverly done

Videos

This is the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard $50m defamation trial as you have never seen it before.

It’s a ‘speechless speech’ take on proceedings by Mario Wienerroither over on YouTube and it is quite something.

So clever, and it turns out its creator Mario Wienerroither is a past master at this sort of thing.

And just a few of the things people were saying about Mario’s latest instalment.

‘Oh my gosh, the midi version of “He’s a Pirate” for the ring tone and the glaringly loud Windows start up music were great. ‘I have to say that your Speechless Speech videos are probably the best representation of what the world sounds like when one is socially anxious and put into a formal setting. ‘Jury duty, waiting in an office, going to a job interview, etc. Everything seems so loud and uncomfortable.’

edstella ‘Wow that was AMAZING! Great edit of sound effects and timing hahaha. So many small well timed sounds. Great job.’

GeoMFilms ‘Almost as uncomfortable as the real thing. Great work.’

Koziolrh

Follow Mario Wienerroither on YouTube here!

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source YouTube Mario Wienerroither