Suella Braverman’s Question Time take on the NI Protocol had jaws dropping

The Attorney General, Suella Braverman, has reportedly confirmed that the government can unilaterally change the details of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which effectively places a goods border in the Irish Sea.

I chose Suella Braverman as Attorney General because she knows the least about the rule of law and is the most willing to repeat any old bollocks to further her career.https://t.co/uY7wtcUOPA — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 12, 2022

The decision to carry out such a move, intended to placate the DUP who have refused to facilitate the Northern Ireland Assembly while the Protocol stands, is certain to trash the UK’s international reputation even further and plunge the country into a trade war with the EU.

Supporters of N.I. Protocol: US, EU, Ireland, Northern Irish voters. Supporters of tearing up international law & Protocol: Minority in N.I., ERG. The Protocol was Johnson's "oven ready" invention Remember, ripping up treaties is a gift to autocrats!https://t.co/VKUglPxlDJ — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) May 12, 2022

On Thursday’s Question Time, the panellists – including Braverman – faced this question.

The second question of the night. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ZQR9oy5RaD — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 12, 2022

Economist Miatta Fahnbulleh outlined the problems.

“I remember Boris Johnson saying the protocol in that deal was the best deal ever” Economist @Miatsf explains why she thinks it is Boris Johnson’s responsibility to solve the Northern Ireland protocol. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ETjvf8nIN8 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 12, 2022

Suella Braverman had a very different response.

“There are real problems in Northern Ireland caused by the EU’s interpretation and application of the protocol.”

Tweeters couldn’t quite believe what they were hearing.

Suella Braverman complaining about a border being erected between the UK and Northern Ireland… that was put there… by BREXIT and… agreed by Boris Johnson and her own fucking government #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/7hr2g7Zitx — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 12, 2022

Please don't tell Suella Braverman that it was me that negotiated, agreed and signed the Brexit deal. #BBCQT — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 12, 2022

Even on my birthday, this idiocy cannot go unnoticed. Suella Braverman, viciously blaming the EU for putting a trade border in the Irish Sea. 1. Brexit made Borders

2. Johnson created this sea border

3. And WHY do we even have a border issue? #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Ilc3d4inbW — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy 🇺🇦 (@OxfordDiplomat) May 13, 2022

Suella Braverman in trouble and out of step on #bbcqt — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) May 12, 2022

She has that look that people get in about season four of Twin Peaks when the plot finally gets too confusing for anyone and we just start guessing. — Nick Shepley (@NickShepley) May 13, 2022

Suella Braverman advises the Government on all legal matters which judging by her idiotic performance on #bbcqt might be one of the reasons they break the law every time they get out of bed — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 12, 2022

Fellow panellist Formula 1 Driver Sebastian Vettel – yes, really – had no sympathy for the government’s position.

“Now you’re in this mess, you’ve got to deal with it” Formula 1 Driver Sebastian Vettel gives his opinion on Brexit after being asked about the Northern Ireland Protocol. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/SYxbon5xyL — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 12, 2022

