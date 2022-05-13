Rishi Sunak blamed a computer system for not raising benefits – 9 responses worth logging on for

News

As the government comes under continued pressure for not doing more (anything) to tackle the cost of living crisis, chancellor Rishi Sunak has come up with a novel excuse why he hasn’t done more to help.

Basically, computer says no.

Here’s what he told the BBC’s former economics editor Stephanie Flanders, who is now the head of Bloomberg News Economics.

Rishi Sunak says the government’s computer system wouldn’t let him increase benefits further this year in response to the cost of living crisis The chancellor acknowledges “technical problems sounds like an excuse” https://t.co/zoo51U7F5F pic.twitter.com/EJiNzIt43x — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) May 13, 2022

And these are surely the only responses you need.

1.

There were no such technical issues when it came to handing out billions in the VIP fast lane for PPE. This is one heck of an excuse. https://t.co/6mo06uvMDh — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 13, 2022

2.

He really does think we are all thick https://t.co/QIs9P93oXI — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 13, 2022

3.

But when you needed to cut the £20 Universal Credit uplift, the system was working just fine? https://t.co/egCHlVIPZ4 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) May 13, 2022

4.

Chancellor now literally arguing “computer says no” https://t.co/lWkukO2WMk — Rob Ford 💙💛 (@robfordmancs) May 13, 2022

5.

I think the technical term for this is “bollocks”. https://t.co/kzFt1k2k7D — . (@twlldun) May 13, 2022

6.

‘Perhaps you’d like help writing really shit excuses for being an awful human?’ https://t.co/u7Dfjul1fD pic.twitter.com/08JiWv3eGF — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 13, 2022

7.

I'm not the most IT minded person in the world but I'm pretty sure that's not how computers work. https://t.co/vmPF0JK6rF — RS Archer (@archer_rs) May 13, 2022

8.

If you suggested this for The Thick Of It, they'd say it was too hammy. https://t.co/5tVpsVL8Og — aoife moore. (@aoifegracemoore) May 13, 2022

9.

me: [slapping my palms on a 1994 acorn computer keyboard that isn’t even plugged in] beep boop the computer says no https://t.co/p867SzYyXB — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) May 13, 2022

Here’s what the interviewer, Stephanie Flanders, said later.

So we can create a furlough scheme for 11m people in a matter of weeks, but we can’t raise benefits more than once a year… https://t.co/tgm2trxPBA — Stephanie Flanders (@MyStephanomics) May 13, 2022

To conclude …

'Computer says no' is NOT an excuse https://t.co/HPbrxvhMER — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 13, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @BloombergUK