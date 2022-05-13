Jacob Rees-Mogg said those 100 Partygate fines were a ‘non-story’ – only 9 responses you need

News

As the number of fines handed out to people in Downing Street for breaking lockdown rules hit the century mark this week, Jacob Rees-Mogg has been telling BBC Breakfast the whole thing is a non-story.

Presenter Naga Munchetty was as taken aback by this as you presumably just were, but it turned out that was only the start of it.

The minister for trying to find a single upside of Brexit went on to suggest the rules were broken by people in Downing St only because … the rules were too strict in the first place.

"I think this is a non-story" Asked about the latest round of fines for Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street, Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says: "We need to look at whether these rules were right in the first place"https://t.co/nULnD7Bb9S pic.twitter.com/eATPgvwdbF — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 13, 2022

And it prompted no end of responses on Twitter, as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these 9 surely say it best.

Saying now that lockdown rules imposed by The Government were too rigorous, in order to excuse The Government for not following the rules they imposed, is a fucking astounding bit of shitillogic. https://t.co/7xsjgfDTzl — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 13, 2022

Love these satirical parody interviews. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/apae0a5FTd — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 13, 2022

This is heartening. The government believes that if you break a law, it is not serious or worthy of comment if you did not like that law you broke. https://t.co/dY2rfsIMvn — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) May 13, 2022

Victorian workhouse supervisor out of touch with what humans care about shocker pic.twitter.com/FaXQ9Cey5p — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 13, 2022

This seems like a really good recipe for the total breakdown of law and order. Whenever anyone is accused of doing anything wrong, just say “Are we sure that the that rule is right?” Presumably deliberate https://t.co/4jCIXBxw7N — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) May 13, 2022

This is like killing someone in a drink drive accident and then questioning whether people should in fact be allowed to drive pissed after all. Just go away. https://t.co/ny7FsrnfUY — Brendan May (@bmay) May 13, 2022

I mean, I don’t say this lightly but fucking hell. How can the guy be this stupid? He was in the government throughout. They made the rules. Then they broke them. Then their ‘defence’ is that the rules were wrong. Just utterly contemptible. https://t.co/iNAMlZx2Ct — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 13, 2022

Translation: "Laws – like jobs, like services, like human rights – are for who we say they are." https://t.co/mRPi5dC5aV — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) May 13, 2022

I’m fairness to Rees-Mogg, if you look beyond the patronising and dismissive tone of his response and analyse the content of what he actually says, you’ll find that’s even more patronising and dismissive.pic.twitter.com/AJQBpleK64 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 13, 2022

