Latest in an occasional series, this facepalm of the day was a clear winner.

‘You had one job,’ said Bulzij over on Reddit.

Oh.

Although, as no end of people were pointing out, the facepalm might have been on the person who ordered it.

‘To be fair, they’re supposed to put the instructions on the package.’

stinkypitz ‘Delivery instructions are for the delivery driver.’

Farscape_rocked ‘It’s called delivery instructions and not packing instructions for a reason.’

Koltaia30

But still …

‘If i were the delivery guy, i woulda torn off the sticker.’

Aheony

And yet …

‘When was the last time you tried to just casually tear one of those off without it being a fucking mess that still leaves legible words gljfkl;sgk;’

PastelPillSSB

Fair enough.

Source Reddit u/Bulzij