14 amazing images from The Fabulous Weird Trotters Twitter account

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2022

Who doesn’t love finding out about the many small wonders of the world – and some of the larger ones, for that matter?

The Fabulous Weird Trotters Twitter account curates images of some of those things, and it’s quite the spectacular rabbit hole to go down.

1. Or …the woman’s a Borrower.

2. They gave it to Mrs. Hinch.

3. “Gerald! GERALD! Get a move on or we’ll miss the opening curtain.”

4. Tutankhamun called – he wants his butterflies back.

5. Betty’s got that Instagram pose down.

6. That’s one tiny hand.

7. Didn’t want to sleep ever again anyway.

8. It’s okay – we’ll do without fresh air, thanks.

9. Not as black and white as it first appears.

10. Dick Van Dyke planted it.

11. Lettuce pray.

12. But you should see them go down a slide.

13. A lot more useful than the original.

14. Nothing gets said without this little guy knowing about it.

BONUS – Whatever you do, don’t sell it to John Hammond.

via Gfycat

