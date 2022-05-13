14 amazing images from The Fabulous Weird Trotters Twitter account

Animals

Who doesn’t love finding out about the many small wonders of the world – and some of the larger ones, for that matter?

The Fabulous Weird Trotters Twitter account curates images of some of those things, and it’s quite the spectacular rabbit hole to go down.

1. Or …the woman’s a Borrower.

This is Kefir, a cat that got famous because of its enormous size.

He is 1 year and 9 months old now and weighs around 12kg / 26.5 pounds.

Image credits: @ yuliyamnn pic.twitter.com/W37DhzVXpH — s (@FabulousWeird) January 4, 2022

2. They gave it to Mrs. Hinch.

A 1,000 year old Viking battle axe, before and after restoration. wow! pic.twitter.com/RpLwquUvok — s (@FabulousWeird) December 9, 2021

3. “Gerald! GERALD! Get a move on or we’ll miss the opening curtain.”

Silver Laced Polish Chicken pic.twitter.com/DuNfqEIQU6 — s (@FabulousWeird) May 11, 2022

4. Tutankhamun called – he wants his butterflies back.

The chrysalis of the Metallic Mechanitis Butterfly from Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/XDXViSna7w — s (@FabulousWeird) May 10, 2022

5. Betty’s got that Instagram pose down.

This is Betty, Black Dragon AWM "Asian water monitor". WOW.

Thanks to the owner Katie Bruce for the photo and the infos ! pic.twitter.com/odARAstlSW — s (@FabulousWeird) February 15, 2022

6. That’s one tiny hand.

Valonia Ventricosa, The Largest Single-Celled Organism On Earth. Yep, This Is A Single Living Cell pic.twitter.com/scKWqcpv2O — s (@FabulousWeird) May 10, 2022

7. Didn’t want to sleep ever again anyway.

A colony of wasps commandeered an abandoned mask for their nest pic.twitter.com/vdRURZWm90 — s (@FabulousWeird) December 13, 2021

8. It’s okay – we’ll do without fresh air, thanks.

So some Bees decided to make a hive in between the window and the shutters. pic.twitter.com/ToBkZZu0Y7 — s (@FabulousWeird) May 12, 2022

9. Not as black and white as it first appears.

National Geographic Picture of The Year. Black images are shadows of zebras. Zoom in and you will see zebras. pic.twitter.com/xRXHB127SU — s (@FabulousWeird) March 23, 2022

10. Dick Van Dyke planted it.

800 Year Old Oak Tree.

It is called Majesty, or the Fredville Oak, and is located in Fredville Park, Nonington, Kent. pic.twitter.com/HVjDCwtTOm — s (@FabulousWeird) May 10, 2022

11. Lettuce pray.

Green house, made from recycled church stained glass windows . pic.twitter.com/bhfFInNpa5 — s (@FabulousWeird) May 10, 2022

12. But you should see them go down a slide.

Giant tortoises moving at full speedpic.twitter.com/9zsMl99g12 — s (@FabulousWeird) January 9, 2022

13. A lot more useful than the original.

14. Nothing gets said without this little guy knowing about it.

BONUS – Whatever you do, don’t sell it to John Hammond.

12 million year old Praying mantis preserved in amber

by Kookyminer pic.twitter.com/qZvfvyEzDt — s (@FabulousWeird) December 3, 2021

via Gfycat

