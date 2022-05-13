Politics

F1 driver Sebastian Vettel’s brutally frank take on Brexit was so on-point it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated May 13th, 2022

To BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, please – where Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel was among the panellists and was asked to give his take on the state Britain finds itself in right now.

Specifically, about the fallout from Brexit and it’s chaotic impact on Northern Ireland and pretty much everything else it impacts on.

And his answer was so on-point – and delivered so beautifully, with such good humour – that it hurts.

Vettel for PM.

In one word.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime