F1 driver Sebastian Vettel’s brutally frank take on Brexit was so on-point it hurts

To BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, please – where Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel was among the panellists and was asked to give his take on the state Britain finds itself in right now.

Specifically, about the fallout from Brexit and it’s chaotic impact on Northern Ireland and pretty much everything else it impacts on.

And his answer was so on-point – and delivered so beautifully, with such good humour – that it hurts.

“Now you’re in this mess, you’ve got to deal with it” Formula 1 Driver Sebastian Vettel gives his opinion on Brexit after being asked about the Northern Ireland Protocol. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/SYxbon5xyL — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 12, 2022

Vettel for PM.

I’m so chuffed to have managed to get Seb Vettel on BBC #QuestionTime & I’m so proud of the way he answered questions in his 2nd language about the politics of a country in which he doesn’t live. Here he is talking common sense about Brexit. #BBCQTpic.twitter.com/ADZy3ew6v8 — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) May 12, 2022

Who said sportspeople shouldn’t comment on current affairs? https://t.co/MkG4xSwxoS — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) May 12, 2022

Absolutely brilliant from Sebastian Vettel on #bbcqt https://t.co/jTGsvkZlbP — Germans for ScotRef (@Germans4indyref) May 12, 2022

That’s the Sebastian Vettel effect you see there. He expresses his opinion with no malice in his voice voice and a little smile on his lips and you just smile with him. And he is so right about what he’s saying, in unity there is strength. pic.twitter.com/qBXUyqIUaz — Ebru (@burgonya) May 12, 2022

“We need to do this together. We will not pull this off with just one of us.” That’s a pretty darn good mantra from Sebastian Vettel! 👏#F1 #QuestionTime #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/DSVG6DFgm6 — Laura Leslie (@LauraLeslieF1) May 12, 2022

Am now at the point that I’d LITERALLY rather have a German Formula 1 Driver as Prime Minister than the appalling incumbent. https://t.co/3BjMbAdRpL — Laura Brammar (@LauraBrammar) May 13, 2022

In one word.

BOOM 💥 — Jude Ugwuegbulam (@TheRealHeyJude0) May 12, 2022

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime