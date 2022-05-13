25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

It seems unfair that we have to struggle through yet another week without a bank holiday, but at least we have these excellent tweets from some of Twitter’s funniest people to enjoy while we wait for another day off.

Give a retweet or a follow to your favourites.

1.

Whoa this video is EXPLOSIVE. Apparently some guy went round saying Jesus ate big dinners and he did NOT. pic.twitter.com/h00qQL16yg — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 9, 2022

2.

3.

To the tune of YMCA pic.twitter.com/q54fXA5BgV — Katharine Richards (@KRFraming) May 8, 2022

4.

At my funeral, take the bouquet off my coffin and throw it into the crowd to see who is next. — Margo Howard (@Margoandhow) May 12, 2022

5.

If dolphins are so smart how come you never see one on The Chase? — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 8, 2022

6.

hashtag relatable content pic.twitter.com/ENh5j7ixw1 — Olivia Solon (@oliviasolon) May 8, 2022

7.

hmmm…. what rhymes with anaconda? pic.twitter.com/T1DSpPgq14 — an english human (@English_Channel) May 11, 2022

8.

I hate when someone makes an Instagram for their pet and then spells all the words wrong.

Either your dog is smart enough to set up, build & maintain a successful social media presence or he isn’t.

If you expect me to believe a dog did all this I think he can also spell “hungry.” — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) May 8, 2022

9.

– maybe you should drink less and do a bit more exercise.

– maybe you should care less and do a bit more f**king off… pic.twitter.com/LlTb1Cjj74 — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) May 8, 2022

10.

The man who decided the recommended retail price for all goods sold has sadly died. R.R.P. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) May 12, 2022

11.

Historians have discovered what they believe is the headstone of the worlds oldest man. Apparently he was 194 and was called Miles from London. pic.twitter.com/maQqOO1xUq — Andy Gillies (@RealAndyGillies) May 8, 2022

12.