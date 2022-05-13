25 favourite funny tweets of the week
It seems unfair that we have to struggle through yet another week without a bank holiday, but at least we have these excellent tweets from some of Twitter’s funniest people to enjoy while we wait for another day off.
1.
Whoa this video is EXPLOSIVE. Apparently some guy went round saying Jesus ate big dinners and he did NOT. pic.twitter.com/h00qQL16yg
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 9, 2022
2.
— 5ftMunchkin (@Munchkin5ft) May 9, 2022
3.
To the tune of YMCA pic.twitter.com/q54fXA5BgV
— Katharine Richards (@KRFraming) May 8, 2022
4.
At my funeral, take the bouquet off my coffin and throw it into the crowd to see who is next.
— Margo Howard (@Margoandhow) May 12, 2022
5.
If dolphins are so smart how come you never see one on The Chase?
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 8, 2022
6.
hashtag relatable content pic.twitter.com/ENh5j7ixw1
— Olivia Solon (@oliviasolon) May 8, 2022
7.
hmmm…. what rhymes with anaconda? pic.twitter.com/T1DSpPgq14
— an english human (@English_Channel) May 11, 2022
8.
I hate when someone makes an Instagram for their pet and then spells all the words wrong.
Either your dog is smart enough to set up, build & maintain a successful social media presence or he isn’t.
If you expect me to believe a dog did all this I think he can also spell “hungry.”
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) May 8, 2022
9.
– maybe you should drink less and do a bit more exercise.
– maybe you should care less and do a bit more f**king off… pic.twitter.com/LlTb1Cjj74
— forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) May 8, 2022
10.
The man who decided the recommended retail price for all goods sold has sadly died.
R.R.P.
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) May 12, 2022
11.
Historians have discovered what they believe is the headstone of the worlds oldest man. Apparently he was 194 and was called Miles from London. pic.twitter.com/maQqOO1xUq
— Andy Gillies (@RealAndyGillies) May 8, 2022
12.
Pro tip: if you have a student’s mother email you for a grade change have your mother respond to it.
Fight 🔥 with 🔥
— Andrew Friedson (@FriedsonAndrew) May 10, 2022
I love these things. pic.twitter.com/VxnNhHDJ2p
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) May 10, 2022