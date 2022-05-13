Twitter

25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2022

It seems unfair that we have to struggle through yet another week without a bank holiday, but at least we have these excellent tweets from some of Twitter’s funniest people to enjoy while we wait for another day off.

Give a retweet or a follow to your favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2