This TikToker has split the internet with his working from home prank
TikToker Joey McDonald has split the internet – or at least the comments section of his TikTok account – with this joke about how to skive while working from home.
@thelastjoey Joke for legal purposes #wfh #microsoftteams #fyp #comedy ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Some people completely missed the fact that it was a joke – because that’s how the internet rolls.
Others loved his ingenuity.
But a whole bunch of TikTok users shared their own suggestions for faking work.
Joey’s post reminded Jen_u123 of something.
“Reminds me of when Homer used that bird to keep pressing the letter ‘N’ on the keyboard.”
Checks out.
Source Joey McDonald H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab