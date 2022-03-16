This TikToker has split the internet with his working from home prank

Pics

TikToker Joey McDonald has split the internet – or at least the comments section of his TikTok account – with this joke about how to skive while working from home.

Some people completely missed the fact that it was a joke – because that’s how the internet rolls.

Others loved his ingenuity.

But a whole bunch of TikTok users shared their own suggestions for faking work.

Joey’s post reminded Jen_u123 of something.

“Reminds me of when Homer used that bird to keep pressing the letter ‘N’ on the keyboard.”

Checks out.

via Gfycat

