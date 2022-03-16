This hilarious takedown of people who like to ‘re-container’ stuff prompted quite the debate

Life

There are two types of people in this world – well, obviously not, but stick with us please.

There are people who like to decant their kitchen cupboard stuff into new containers, and there are people who are happy to leave it in its original packaging.

And it was this great divide that prompted @ohthatskreed to make this rather fabulous video which went wildly viral on TikTok.

It also went massive on Twitter after it was shared by @Jani__Gee and it prompted quite the debate.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

The idea that everything needs to be labeled and repackaged has gone past practicality and ventured into the obsessive aesthetic area of home decor — That girl. (@_jasminwats) March 15, 2022

Ppl do this bc it’s about the aesthetic.

It’s looks clean and organized. Also not all containers and boxes are the same size. Personally, I’m too lazy to do the extra work, but I get why others do it. It’s also about having control over chaos. Who cares at the end of the day? Lol — Ronaldo Fink Mullen | (@ComradeX02) March 15, 2022

I don’t even think it’s just aesthetic. Did you see the drawer of spices. I can never find my fucking spices because I have big ones that overshadow small ones etc etc. I’d love to have my shit in a nice organized drawer like that. — Jatavius (@JataTheGod) March 15, 2022

my mans is having a complete meltdown…and i get it pic.twitter.com/e65CEcxYC5 — (@heyyitsjanea) March 15, 2022

Cereal boxes aren’t that great with keeping roaches out tho. — Hayzul Quinn (@socksnotflops) March 14, 2022

You might wanna move or get someone to come spray — Ez or Ezra (@Ezcomes_Ezgoes) March 14, 2022

I love the built in spice racks in my kitchen but the design makes it impossible to see the labels so I printed stickers for them. After yrs of frustration I am so glad I finally did this, it makes cooking easier, helpful w/ my ADHD. Need new stickers for recent purchases tho. pic.twitter.com/Eb5nxypGhL — Beth Ⓥ (@beth72) March 15, 2022

The spices? Sure I’m not doing that. But my kids never close the cereal boxes right. And the boxes for the ziplocks bags and foil are flimsy and always get torn up. — MOMiana (@NeceActually) March 14, 2022

He right and honestly it seems wasteful to discard the packaging it came in just because you don’t like it — E. Moe G (@OhUwantMoe) March 15, 2022

It’s actually not creating anymore waste. That packaging is going to get discarded anyways. It doesn’t change the amount if you discard it before or after use. — Simone | OKC + FMTY (@DateSimone) March 15, 2022

We’re with this person.

Yeah. Just use the original boxes like me. Is fine. pic.twitter.com/Et8KVnpCQn — A witness of the end? (@zanatta_tony) March 15, 2022

And this person.

No because in my house I’d have to refill everything everyday….. pic.twitter.com/HmWY6ovscF — ✨mustache nai✨ (@Adwoa_Naii) March 15, 2022

READ MORE

Piers Morgan called Gary Lineker an ‘obsequious arse-licker’ and the comeback was sheer perfection

Source TikTok @ohthatskreed Twitter @Jani__Gee