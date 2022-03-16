Life

This hilarious takedown of people who like to ‘re-container’ stuff prompted quite the debate

Poke Staff. Updated March 16th, 2022

There are two types of people in this world – well, obviously not, but stick with us please.

There are people who like to decant their kitchen cupboard stuff into new containers, and there are people who are happy to leave it in its original packaging.

And it was this great divide that prompted @ohthatskreed to make this rather fabulous video which went wildly viral on TikTok.

@ohthatskreed #duet with @kandicebreinholt ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

It also went massive on Twitter after it was shared by @Jani__Gee and it prompted quite the debate.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

We’re with this person.

And this person.

