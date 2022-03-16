There was a twist to this random act of kindness which made it even better

Videos

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘made me smile’ which is full of lovely stories to make your day just a little bit better.

And this is a classic of the genre, a video of a motorcyclist’s random actor of kindness which lifted the gloom for a moment or two. Especially if you were the man catching that bus.

Except there was a twist which made it even better. Just not if you were the man catching that bus.

“Thanks for the lift!” Said the man as he turned and began to walk back to where he got picked up by the motorcyclist so he can retrieve his hat.’

rsp22 ‘Lol nice catch. I watched again to see if he was holding it in hands but it definitely flew off..’

mahalovalhalla ‘Could’ve put it in his bag maybe lol.’

usususuerrndkxk

Well, let’s hope so.

But most of all, this.

‘That looked like it was quite a long way to be running. Really nice of the guy to take a minute of his time to help someone.’

CuteTurd69

And this.

‘We need more of this in the world.It takes very little effort to help somebody else sometimes.’

cmacfarland64

