Simply 23 great designs to make your day (and people’s lives) better

Pics

Here are 23 eye-catching and simply brilliant designs to make your day (and people’s lives) better. Sometimes a lot, sometimes a little bit, but always clever.

1. ‘This lamp post holding up an umbrella for a spot on the bench’

2. ‘IV Bag Plant Watering Thing I Saw At My Dr’s Office’

3. ‘This College Made A Water Bottle With A Map Of The Campus On It. It Also Shows Places Where You Can Fill It Up’

4. ‘These Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Park Perfectly In-Between The Lines’

5. ‘This Benjamin Franklin Mug I Just Got With A Slot To Make The End Of Your Tea Bag The Kite’

6. ‘The Fitted Sheet In My New Sheet Set Is Marked For Easier Bed-Making’

7. ‘Thought This Was A Very Clever Way To Make A Caution Sign. It’s Still Highly Visible And Does It’s Job But With Some Fun’

8. ‘These Notched Chairs To Hold Bags’

9. ‘This Hourglass-Shaped Traffic Light’

10. ‘This Crack In The Pavement Filled With A Stained Glass Cat Portrait’

11. ‘They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow’



12. ‘Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket’

