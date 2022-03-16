Simply 23 great designs to make your day (and people’s lives) better
Here are 23 eye-catching and simply brilliant designs to make your day (and people’s lives) better. Sometimes a lot, sometimes a little bit, but always clever.
1. ‘This lamp post holding up an umbrella for a spot on the bench’
2. ‘IV Bag Plant Watering Thing I Saw At My Dr’s Office’
3. ‘This College Made A Water Bottle With A Map Of The Campus On It. It Also Shows Places Where You Can Fill It Up’
4. ‘These Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Park Perfectly In-Between The Lines’
5. ‘This Benjamin Franklin Mug I Just Got With A Slot To Make The End Of Your Tea Bag The Kite’
6. ‘The Fitted Sheet In My New Sheet Set Is Marked For Easier Bed-Making’
7. ‘Thought This Was A Very Clever Way To Make A Caution Sign. It’s Still Highly Visible And Does It’s Job But With Some Fun’
8. ‘These Notched Chairs To Hold Bags’
9. ‘This Hourglass-Shaped Traffic Light’
10. ‘This Crack In The Pavement Filled With A Stained Glass Cat Portrait’
11. ‘They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow’
12. ‘Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket’