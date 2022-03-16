Pics

Former world heavyweight boxing champion and now mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko was asked about Russian claims that their military was only hitting military targets.

And his answer, shared by journalist @ChrisReason7 over on Twitter, really wasn’t messing around.

Russia claims its only hitting military targets. What does the Kyiv Mayor say to that? "BULLSHIT!" he spits. A former boxing champion, Vitale Klitschko delivers knockout sound bites that get straight to the point. Feel free to share #Ukraine #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/GvFs7ZWIUz — Chris Reason (@ChrisReason7) March 16, 2022

The clip went viral on Twitter after it was shared by fellow journalist, @PhilipinDC.

One of the all-time greatest interviews. pic.twitter.com/D7HqCeDNdy — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) March 16, 2022

Vitali is a legend. He could be anywhere in the world, but he's fighting for his country LEGEND. — Philosophus (@Philosophuslux) March 16, 2022

instant apology absolutely makes it https://t.co/EKNF6vuaii — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) March 16, 2022

This one isn't bad either.https://t.co/joE6OCvNGa — La coupe est pleine (@AntonJo39260714) March 16, 2022

Source Twitter @ChrisReason7 @PhilipinDC