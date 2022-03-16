This joke about anti-vaxxers was made even better by the comments

Life

This screenshot shared by u/regian24 shows how a joke about anti-vaxxers was improved with the addition of a few cutting responses.

This was the joke.

And these were the three additions.

That’s anti-vaxxers in a nutshell. Redditors added even more funny comments to the mix.

“But drowning is a leading cause of death!”

Anti-vaxxer: “I’m healthy, I trust my body to make the swim.”

Not_l0st

The sharks win. Except the engineers. They win. Basically, only the anti-vaxxers lose.

davebare

Needs the rest of the story where they are attacked by sharks, in hospital post surgery, still in denial, yelling at staff saying they are trying to kill him/her, and that if they would only have applied pork bacon grease to the wounds his/her natural healing would have fixed everything.

plastigoop

In case you were wondering, r/SharksDontExist/ is a genuine subreddit, and here are a couple of examples of what goes on over there.

Sharks aren’t real, people. They were created for the 2013 hit film Sharknado. If they were real we would see them in the sky more.

u/IssaDragon

The existence of “sharks” is merely a farce. If one looks in the ocean, indeed all one will find is penguins. Fish themselves are just smaller penguins, and in fact every marine animal is an extension thereof.

u/Draconix99

And then there was this …



Via

Well, we’re convinced.

READ MORE

This anti-vaxxer’s facepalm argument got the takedowns it deserved

Source r/vaxxhappened Image r/vaxxhappened, Ronstik on Pixabay